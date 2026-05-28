Sneh Rana News View all If you want to learn more about cricketer Sneh Rana, we have compiled all the latest news about him: which matches he will be playing in and against which teams in the near future, what records he has already set in cricket, and what he plans to set. WPL | Twitter in splits as Sneh Rana ends up surprising herself delivering awful no-ball Bowlers often struggle to grip the ball with the onset of dew, and Sneh Rana had an embarrassing experience against the Mumbai Indians. The Delhi Capitals spinner, while trying to surprise a charging Harmanpreet Kaur, ended up pitching the ball more than once for the umpire to signal a no-ball. Sneh Rana Watch the Complete Team of Delhi Capitals after the WPL Auction Sneh Rana How Every Player Made the 2025 Women’s World Cup Unforgettable Sneh Rana AI Simulation, Women’s ODI World Cup | India halt Australia’s unbeaten run with four-wicket win Sneh Rana Women’s ODI World Cup | Twitter reacts as Sneh Rana’s shining fortune leaves South Africa clueless

International career

Sneh Rana is an Indian cricketer born on February 18, 1994. She plays as a right-arm off-break bowler and a right-handed batter. She debuted for the Indian women's national team in 2014. After suffering a knee injury in 2016, she was forced to take a break from international cricket for five years. Rana returned to the national team in 2021.

2014: Rana debuted in Women's One Day International (WODI) and Women's Twenty20 International (WT20I) against Sri Lanka.

2016: Due to a knee injury, she had to step away from international cricket for five years.

2021: After recovering, she was named in India's Test squad for the one-off match against England. Rana played her Test debut on June 16, 2021, against England.

January 2022: She was included in India's team for the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

July 2022: She was part of India's team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games cricket tournament in Birmingham, England.

2022: In the India Women vs South Africa Women one-off Test, Sneh Rana became the first woman spinner to take a 10-wicket haul in Test cricket.

2023: Rana took nine wickets in two matches, helping India defeat England and Australia at home. She claimed seven wickets against Australia at Wankhede Stadium on December 24, 2023, earning Player of the Match honors.

2024: On July 1, 2024, in Chennai, she became the third-ever bowler to take eight wickets in a single innings in a women's Test match. Rana took 10 wickets across both innings and won Player of the Match.

As of 2024, Sneh Rana has played in over 50 matches across all formats, scoring more than 400 runs and taking over 60 wickets.

Leagues Participation

Sneh Rana has taken part in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Women's Premier League (WPL)

She played for Gujarat Giants and later for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Year Team Notes 2023 Gujarat Giants Rana captained Gujarat Giants after Beth Mooney got injured. She helped the team win their first match in March 2023. In two seasons, she took 6 wickets in 12 matches. 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rana joined RCB in 2025 and debuted on February 24. She played a key role in a match on March 8, scoring 47 runs and taking 6 wickets. 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru In a match against UP Warriors, Rana hit big sixes, but RCB lost by 12 runs. She was dismissed on the final ball after a strong performance.

In 2025, Gujarat Giants released Rana from her contract after she was not guaranteed a place in the starting lineup.

Domestic career

Sneh Rana began her domestic cricket journey with Punjab, where she played from the 2010/11 season to 2017/18. Since 2015/16, she has been a prominent player for Railways.

In 2021, she captained Railways to their 12th title in the Senior Women's One Day Trophy. The following year, she helped Railways win their 10th T20 trophy by defeating Maharashtra 7-0, with Rana claiming a wicket in the final.

In January 2025, she led Team C to victory in the Senior Women's One Day Challenger Trophy 2024-2025, held between January 4 and 14. In another match, Team B won by 2 wickets.

Records and achievements

Sneh Rana has set several important records during her career. Here are some of her key achievements:

Highest Batting Score: 80 runs in a match against the England women's national team on June 16, 2021.

Best Bowling Performance: 8/77 against the South African women's national team on June 28, 2024.

10 Wickets in a Test Match: Took 10 wickets in a Test match against South Africa on June 28, 2024.

Second-Highest Ninth-Wicket Partnership: Partnered with Tania Bhatia for 80 runs in 2021 against England.

First Indian Women’s Team to Score 400 Runs and 50 Wickets in a Test: Achieved in 2021 against England in Bristol.

Captain of Gujarat Giants (2023 Season): Scored 90 runs and took 6 wickets in 8 matches.

Personal life

Sneh Rana is not just known for her cricket skills, but also for her life off the field.

Finance

As of February 2025, her net worth is estimated at Rs 2.3 crore.

Family

Rana is from Sinaula, a village near Dehradun. Her father was a farmer.

House

She lives in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India.

Scandals

In 2023, a scandal involving Sneh Rana’s coach, Narendra Shah, drew attention. A social media audio clip surfaced, showing an inappropriate conversation between Shah and a female cricketer from Chamoli, who was training in Dehradun. The incident led to a case being filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. On March 24, 2023, Shah attempted to take his own life and was hospitalized. After the incident, he was removed from his position as co-convener of women’s cricket in the Uttarakhand Cricket Association but continued his role as secretary of the Chamoli Cricket Association.

Fans

Sneh Rana has a strong connection with her fans. After India’s victory over Australia in the 2023 Test match, she dedicated the win to all the fans who supported the team, both at the stadium and from home. She has over 250,000 followers on Instagram.