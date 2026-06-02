Match details England vs India T20i T20 Series England vs India, Women 02.06.2026

T20iCooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
ENG
ENG

184

IND
IND

180

Match Info

Match:T20 Series England vs India, Women 2026
Date:Thursday, May 28, 2026 - Tuesday, June 02, 2026
Toss:England won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Tuesday, June 02, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

England Squad

PlayersDunkley Sophia, Wyatt Danielle, Jones Amy, Capsey Alice, Knight Heather, Kemp Freya, Gibson Danielle, Dean Charlie, Ecclestone Sophie, Smith Linsey, Bell Lauren
BenchColeman Tilly, Filer Lauren, Wong Issy

India Squad

PlayersMandhana Smriti, Verma Shefali, Bhatia Yastika Harish, Kaur Harmanpreet, Rodrigues Jemimah, Ghosh Richa, Sharma Deepti, Reddy Arundhati, Gaud Kranti Munna, Charani Nallapureddy Shree, Sharma Nandani Shyam Sunder
BenchFulmali Bharti, Patil Shreyanka Rajesh, Singh Renuka, Yadav Radha

Venue Guide

StadiumCooper Associates County Ground
CityTaunton
Capacity8500
EndsRiver End
Hosts toOld Pavilion End