Match details England vs India T20i T20 Series England vs India, Women 02.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Series England vs India, Women 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, May 28, 2026 - Tuesday, June 02, 2026
|Toss:
|England won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Tuesday, June 02, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, England
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
England Squad
|Players
|Dunkley Sophia, Wyatt Danielle, Jones Amy, Capsey Alice, Knight Heather, Kemp Freya, Gibson Danielle, Dean Charlie, Ecclestone Sophie, Smith Linsey, Bell Lauren
|Bench
|Coleman Tilly, Filer Lauren, Wong Issy
India Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Cooper Associates County Ground
|City
|Taunton
|Capacity
|8500
|Ends
|River End
|Hosts to
|Old Pavilion End