Alice Capsey

Alice Capsey

all rounder

Full name:Alice Capsey
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Delhi Capitals Women

England Women

MI London Women

Surrey Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches102122
Innings4922
Overs17.014.058.1
Balls---
Maidens200
Runs68103407
Wickets2315
Avg3434.3327.13
SR512823.26
Eco47.356.99
BB113
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches102122
Innings82018
Not outs022
Runs133424418
Balls Faced148310303
Avg16.6223.5526.12
SR89.86136.77137.95
Fours195941
Fifties031
Sixies1919
Highest405180
Hundreds000

Alice Capsey Schedule & Results

One-Day Cup, Women

ODI Series England vs. New Zealand, Women

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

ODI Series England vs. New Zealand, Women

Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

ENG

ENG

211

NZL

NZL

210

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

ODI Series England vs. New Zealand, Women

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

ENG

ENG

181

NZL

NZL

141

T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women

County Ground, Derby

ENG

ENG

140

NZL

NZL

136

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women

St Lawrence Ground, Kent

ENG

ENG

156

NZL

NZL

170

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women

County Cricket Ground, Hove

ENG

ENG

81

NZL

NZL

80

T20 Series England vs India, Women

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India, Women

County Cricket Ground, Chelmsford

ENG

ENG

150

IND

IND

188

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India, Women

County Ground, Bristol

ENG

ENG

168

IND

IND

142

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India, Women

Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

ENG

ENG

184

IND

IND

180

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

ResultEngland vs Sri Lanka

England vs Sri Lanka

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham

ENG

ENG

219

SRI

SRI

132

ResultEngland vs Ireland

England vs Ireland

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Rose Bowl, Hampshire

ENG

ENG

119

IRL

IRL

118

ResultEngland vs Scotland

England vs Scotland

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Headingley Stadium, Leeds

ENG

ENG

200

SCO

SCO

162

ResultEngland vs West Indies

England vs West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Lord's, St John's Wood

ENG

ENG

186

WIN

WIN

148

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

The Oval, London

ENG

ENG

164

NZL

NZL

163

ResultEngland vs South Africa

England vs South Africa

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Kennington Oval, London

ENG

ENG

169

RSA

RSA

129

UpcomingEngland vs Australia

England vs Australia

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Lord's, St John's Wood

ENG

ENG

AUS

AUS

The Hundred, Women

Alice Capsey News

View all

If you are interested in the latest news about Alice Capsey, here you can find out the most relevant ones: how many cricket training sessions he has per week, what kind of relationship he has within the team and what motivation helps him to go out on the f

WBBL | Twitter optimistic as Melbourne Renegades keep playoff hopes alive with six-wicket win over Sydney Sixers

WBBL | Twitter optimistic as Melbourne Renegades keep playoff hopes alive with six-wicket win over Sydney Sixers

Melbourne Renegades beat Sydney Sixers by six wickets in their last group game in the Women’s Big Bash League. Georgia Wareham picked up a three-wicket haul to restrict the visitors to a modest total before helming the chase with an unbeaten 49 to keep the home side in contention for a playoff spot.

Alice Capsey02:23 PM, 27 November, 2025

WBBL | Twitter impressed as Scorchers remain in playoff contention with crucial win against Renegades

Alice Capsey01:46 PM, 20 November, 2025

WBBL | Twitter impressed as Hobart Hurricanes continue unbeaten run with clinical win over Melbourne Renegades

Alice Capsey09:39 PM, 29 October, 2025

Women’s ODI World Cup | Twitter impressed as South Africa reach maiden final with huge win over England

Alice Capsey07:04 PM, 15 October, 2025

Women’s ODI World Cup | Twitter giggles as Rameen Shamim goes through host of emotions after Muneeba’s drop

International career

Alice Capsey is a skilled all-rounder in cricket. Here’s a look at her international career:

  • 2019/20: Alice joined the England Academy as part of their 2019/20 intake.
  • December 2021: Alice was named to England's A squad for the tour to Australia. She played five matches, with her best score being 44 runs off 31 balls in the first T20.
  • July 2022: Alice joined England's squad for the Women's Twenty20 International (WT20I) series against South Africa and the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. She made her WT20I debut on July 23, 2022. Alice took her first international wicket and helped the team in the final match of the series.
  • 2022 Commonwealth Games: Alice became the highest run-scorer for England, with 135 runs from five matches. She scored her first international half-century in the second match against South Africa and played key roles in England's victories over Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Alice continued playing through a black eye, which she got in the warm-up before the first match.
  • September 2022: Alice played all six matches in the series against India. She made her One Day International (ODI) debut on September 18, 2022.
  • December 2022: Alice joined England's squad for the tour to the West Indies. Unfortunately, she broke her collarbone in the first ODI, which ended her tour early.
  • January 2023: Despite her injury, Alice was named in England's squad for the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. She played all five of England’s matches in the tournament, scoring 73 runs, including a half-century. She earned Player of the Match for her performance against Ireland.
  • 2023 Women's Ashes Series: Alice played six matches in the series. She was named Player of the Match in the third T20I, after scoring 46 runs from 23 balls.
  • 2023 Sri Lanka Series: Alice was included in England's squad for the series against Sri Lanka. She played all six matches, scored one half-century, and took three wickets.
  • December 2023: Alice played every match in the T20I series during England’s tour of India, scoring 32 runs.
  • 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Alice joined England’s squad for the 2024 tournament.
  • November 2024: Alice was named in England's squad for the ODI part of their tour to South Africa. She was removed from the Test and T20 teams but was later added to the T20 squad due to injury concerns with other players.
  • 2025 Women's Ashes: Alice joined the England squad for the 2025 Women’s Ashes series in Australia.

Leagues Participation

Alice Capsey has had a strong career in several major leagues, proving herself as a talented all-rounder. Her time in both the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) and Women's Premier League (WPL) shows her ability to perform under pressure and contribute in many areas of the game.

Women's Big Bash League

Alice Capsey played for the Melbourne Stars in the Women's Big Bash League. She joined them in 2022 and had a good performance in the 2023-2024 season, contributing both with bat and ball. In the 2024-2025 season, she moved to the Melbourne Renegades but had to step back from the team temporarily due to international duties with the England T20I squad.

Year

Team

Notes

2022

Melbourne Stars

Debuted in September 2022

2023-2024

Melbourne Stars

Scored 283 runs, including 120 from 50 balls, and took 8 wickets

2024-2025

Melbourne Renegades

Replaced due to international duty

Total Career Stats

-

28 matches, 542 runs, 26 wickets

Women's Premier League

In the Women's Premier League, Alice Capsey played for Delhi Capitals in 2023. She played a key role in their run to the final. She was particularly strong in the group stage, where she made important runs and took wickets. In the 2024 season, Capsey finished as the top scorer for her team. Delhi Capitals kept her for the 2025 season.

Year

Team

Notes

2023

Delhi Capitals

Played 8 matches, scored 159 runs, and took 6 wickets, including a Player of the Match performance in the group stage

2024

Delhi Capitals

Scored 75 points, with 9 fours and 3 sixes

2025

Delhi Capitals

Retained by the team for the WPL 2025 season

Domestic career

Alice Capsey began her domestic career in 2019, making her County Championship debut for Surrey against Hampshire, where she took 3 wickets for 65 runs. She also played in five Twenty20 Cup matches that year, taking 7 wickets at an average of 13.14. In 2020, Capsey contributed to Surrey's first London Cup win, scoring 17 runs. She was Surrey's leading run-scorer and wicket-taker in the 2021 Women's Twenty20 Cup, with 134 runs and 8 wickets.

In 2020, Capsey also played for South East Stars in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, where she was the leading run-scorer with 141 runs at an average of 28.20 and took 2 wickets. She made a significant impact, scoring her first List A half-century with a knock of 73 against Sunrisers.

In 2021, Capsey played for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred, where she scored a half-century at Lord's and helped her team win the competition. She was ranked third in the MVP standings and also excelled in the Charlotte Edwards Cup, scoring 61 runs and taking 2 wickets. In the final of the Charlotte Edwards Cup, she scored 40 and was named Player of the Match, helping her team secure the victory.

At the end of the season, Capsey was named PCA Women's Young Player of the Year and signed a professional contract with South East Stars. In 2022, she played nine matches for South East Stars, and her best performance came against Sunrisers, where she scored 64. Capsey also won The Hundred again with Oval Invincibles, scoring 118 runs and taking 8 wickets.

In 2022, Capsey joined the Melbourne Stars for the Women's Big Bash League and was the team's second-highest run-scorer with 259 runs, averaging 25.90, and also took 9 wickets. Her highest T20 score of 80 helped her team defeat Hobart Hurricanes.

Capsey continued to impress in 2023, playing for Delhi Capitals in the inaugural Women's Premier League. She played eight matches, scoring 159 runs and taking 6 wickets, with a Player of the Match performance in the final group stage match. She also had strong performances for South East Stars, including a 6-wicket haul against Western Storm in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

In 2024, Capsey scored 59 runs in a match for Oval Invincibles against Wales Fire in The Women's Hundred. On November 6, 2024, it was announced that Capsey had signed a contract with Surrey, her hometown club, and would represent them starting in 2025.

Records and achievements

Alice Capsey has had an impressive career with notable achievements in cricket.

  • 2021 and 2022: The Hundred Winner
    Alice helped the Oval Invincibles win The Hundred in 2021 and 2022, marking the team’s second victory.
  • 2022-2023: Second Place in Women's Big Bash League
    In the 2022-2023 Women's Big Bash League, Alice scored 259 runs at an average of 25.90 and took 9 wickets, finishing in second place.
  • 2023: Women's Premier League Finalist
    Alice played eight matches for Delhi Capitals in the first Women's Premier League season. She helped the team reach the final, scoring 159 runs and taking 6 wickets.
  • 2023: T20 World Cup Half-Century
    Alice scored 50 runs from 21 balls against Ireland in the 2023 T20 World Cup, setting a record for the fastest half-century by an English woman at the time.
  • 2021: Sumaridge Estate Wines Emerging Cricketer of the Year
    At 17, Alice won the Emerging Cricketer of the Year Award for her performances in The Hundred and regional matches with South East Stars.
  • 2021: PCA Women's Young Player of the Year
    Alice became the first and youngest winner of this award.
  • December 2022: BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year Nominee
    Alice was shortlisted for the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year Award.
  • 2022: ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year Nominee
    Alice was nominated for the ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year Award.

Personal life

Alice Capsey was born on August 11, 2004, in Redhill, Surrey. She began playing cricket at six years old at Capel Cricket Club in Dorking.

Family

Alice's father is Mike Capsey, and her mother is Bridget Capsey. The family owns a dairy farm in Dorking, England. Alice has four siblings—two brothers and two sisters. Her brother Robert worked as a dairy farmer. Another brother, David James, was an occupational therapist at University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (UCLH). Alice’s sister, Jules, ran a business called Libby’s Larder in Dorking, before managing the family farm with Robert and their other sister, Libby.

Finances

Alice Capsey has a net worth of about $3 million. Her cricket career shows her dedication and hard work. She has reached many milestones in her field and set new standards in the sport.

Scandals

In 2022, Alice broke her left collarbone while trying to catch the ball during a match against the West Indies. This injury kept her out of the next games and the T20I tournament during the Caribbean Tour.

In 2024, Alice was dropped from the England Women's T20I team after poor performances at the Women's T20 World Cup. England left the tournament early. However, she was brought back into the team in November 2024.

Fans

Alice has a growing fan base, especially on social media. In August 2024, she worked with the Red Bull Racing team in a video where she tested Formula 1 driver Sergio “Checo” Perez on cricket knowledge. The video received positive comments from fans of both sports.

At 20 years old, Alice is seen as one of the most promising young cricketers. She has 160k followers on Instagram.

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