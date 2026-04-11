Alice Capsey News View all If you are interested in the latest news about Alice Capsey, here you can find out the most relevant ones: how many cricket training sessions he has per week, what kind of relationship he has within the team and what motivation helps him to go out on the f WBBL | Twitter optimistic as Melbourne Renegades keep playoff hopes alive with six-wicket win over Sydney Sixers Melbourne Renegades beat Sydney Sixers by six wickets in their last group game in the Women’s Big Bash League. Georgia Wareham picked up a three-wicket haul to restrict the visitors to a modest total before helming the chase with an unbeaten 49 to keep the home side in contention for a playoff spot. Alice Capsey WBBL | Twitter impressed as Scorchers remain in playoff contention with crucial win against Renegades Alice Capsey WBBL | Twitter impressed as Hobart Hurricanes continue unbeaten run with clinical win over Melbourne Renegades Alice Capsey Women’s ODI World Cup | Twitter impressed as South Africa reach maiden final with huge win over England Alice Capsey Women’s ODI World Cup | Twitter giggles as Rameen Shamim goes through host of emotions after Muneeba’s drop

International career

Alice Capsey is a skilled all-rounder in cricket. Here’s a look at her international career:

2019/20: Alice joined the England Academy as part of their 2019/20 intake.

December 2021: Alice was named to England's A squad for the tour to Australia. She played five matches, with her best score being 44 runs off 31 balls in the first T20.

July 2022: Alice joined England's squad for the Women's Twenty20 International (WT20I) series against South Africa and the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. She made her WT20I debut on July 23, 2022. Alice took her first international wicket and helped the team in the final match of the series.

2022 Commonwealth Games: Alice became the highest run-scorer for England, with 135 runs from five matches. She scored her first international half-century in the second match against South Africa and played key roles in England's victories over Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Alice continued playing through a black eye, which she got in the warm-up before the first match.

September 2022: Alice played all six matches in the series against India. She made her One Day International (ODI) debut on September 18, 2022.

December 2022: Alice joined England's squad for the tour to the West Indies. Unfortunately, she broke her collarbone in the first ODI, which ended her tour early.

January 2023: Despite her injury, Alice was named in England's squad for the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. She played all five of England’s matches in the tournament, scoring 73 runs, including a half-century. She earned Player of the Match for her performance against Ireland.

2023 Women's Ashes Series: Alice played six matches in the series. She was named Player of the Match in the third T20I, after scoring 46 runs from 23 balls.

2023 Sri Lanka Series: Alice was included in England's squad for the series against Sri Lanka. She played all six matches, scored one half-century, and took three wickets.

December 2023: Alice played every match in the T20I series during England’s tour of India, scoring 32 runs.

2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Alice joined England’s squad for the 2024 tournament.

November 2024: Alice was named in England's squad for the ODI part of their tour to South Africa. She was removed from the Test and T20 teams but was later added to the T20 squad due to injury concerns with other players.

2025 Women's Ashes: Alice joined the England squad for the 2025 Women’s Ashes series in Australia.

Leagues Participation

Alice Capsey has had a strong career in several major leagues, proving herself as a talented all-rounder. Her time in both the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) and Women's Premier League (WPL) shows her ability to perform under pressure and contribute in many areas of the game.

Women's Big Bash League

Alice Capsey played for the Melbourne Stars in the Women's Big Bash League. She joined them in 2022 and had a good performance in the 2023-2024 season, contributing both with bat and ball. In the 2024-2025 season, she moved to the Melbourne Renegades but had to step back from the team temporarily due to international duties with the England T20I squad.

Year Team Notes 2022 Melbourne Stars Debuted in September 2022 2023-2024 Melbourne Stars Scored 283 runs, including 120 from 50 balls, and took 8 wickets 2024-2025 Melbourne Renegades Replaced due to international duty Total Career Stats - 28 matches, 542 runs, 26 wickets

Women's Premier League

In the Women's Premier League, Alice Capsey played for Delhi Capitals in 2023. She played a key role in their run to the final. She was particularly strong in the group stage, where she made important runs and took wickets. In the 2024 season, Capsey finished as the top scorer for her team. Delhi Capitals kept her for the 2025 season.

Year Team Notes 2023 Delhi Capitals Played 8 matches, scored 159 runs, and took 6 wickets, including a Player of the Match performance in the group stage 2024 Delhi Capitals Scored 75 points, with 9 fours and 3 sixes 2025 Delhi Capitals Retained by the team for the WPL 2025 season

Domestic career

Alice Capsey began her domestic career in 2019, making her County Championship debut for Surrey against Hampshire, where she took 3 wickets for 65 runs. She also played in five Twenty20 Cup matches that year, taking 7 wickets at an average of 13.14. In 2020, Capsey contributed to Surrey's first London Cup win, scoring 17 runs. She was Surrey's leading run-scorer and wicket-taker in the 2021 Women's Twenty20 Cup, with 134 runs and 8 wickets.

In 2020, Capsey also played for South East Stars in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, where she was the leading run-scorer with 141 runs at an average of 28.20 and took 2 wickets. She made a significant impact, scoring her first List A half-century with a knock of 73 against Sunrisers.

In 2021, Capsey played for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred, where she scored a half-century at Lord's and helped her team win the competition. She was ranked third in the MVP standings and also excelled in the Charlotte Edwards Cup, scoring 61 runs and taking 2 wickets. In the final of the Charlotte Edwards Cup, she scored 40 and was named Player of the Match, helping her team secure the victory.

At the end of the season, Capsey was named PCA Women's Young Player of the Year and signed a professional contract with South East Stars. In 2022, she played nine matches for South East Stars, and her best performance came against Sunrisers, where she scored 64. Capsey also won The Hundred again with Oval Invincibles, scoring 118 runs and taking 8 wickets.

In 2022, Capsey joined the Melbourne Stars for the Women's Big Bash League and was the team's second-highest run-scorer with 259 runs, averaging 25.90, and also took 9 wickets. Her highest T20 score of 80 helped her team defeat Hobart Hurricanes.

Capsey continued to impress in 2023, playing for Delhi Capitals in the inaugural Women's Premier League. She played eight matches, scoring 159 runs and taking 6 wickets, with a Player of the Match performance in the final group stage match. She also had strong performances for South East Stars, including a 6-wicket haul against Western Storm in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

In 2024, Capsey scored 59 runs in a match for Oval Invincibles against Wales Fire in The Women's Hundred. On November 6, 2024, it was announced that Capsey had signed a contract with Surrey, her hometown club, and would represent them starting in 2025.

Records and achievements

Alice Capsey has had an impressive career with notable achievements in cricket.

2021 and 2022: The Hundred Winner

Alice helped the Oval Invincibles win The Hundred in 2021 and 2022, marking the team’s second victory.

Alice helped the Oval Invincibles win The Hundred in 2021 and 2022, marking the team’s second victory. 2022-2023: Second Place in Women's Big Bash League

In the 2022-2023 Women's Big Bash League, Alice scored 259 runs at an average of 25.90 and took 9 wickets, finishing in second place.

In the 2022-2023 Women's Big Bash League, Alice scored 259 runs at an average of 25.90 and took 9 wickets, finishing in second place. 2023: Women's Premier League Finalist

Alice played eight matches for Delhi Capitals in the first Women's Premier League season. She helped the team reach the final, scoring 159 runs and taking 6 wickets.

Alice played eight matches for Delhi Capitals in the first Women's Premier League season. She helped the team reach the final, scoring 159 runs and taking 6 wickets. 2023: T20 World Cup Half-Century

Alice scored 50 runs from 21 balls against Ireland in the 2023 T20 World Cup, setting a record for the fastest half-century by an English woman at the time.

Alice scored 50 runs from 21 balls against Ireland in the 2023 T20 World Cup, setting a record for the fastest half-century by an English woman at the time. 2021: Sumaridge Estate Wines Emerging Cricketer of the Year

At 17, Alice won the Emerging Cricketer of the Year Award for her performances in The Hundred and regional matches with South East Stars.

At 17, Alice won the Emerging Cricketer of the Year Award for her performances in The Hundred and regional matches with South East Stars. 2021: PCA Women's Young Player of the Year

Alice became the first and youngest winner of this award.

Alice became the first and youngest winner of this award. December 2022: BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year Nominee

Alice was shortlisted for the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year Award.

Alice was shortlisted for the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year Award. 2022: ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year Nominee

Alice was nominated for the ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year Award.

Personal life

Alice Capsey was born on August 11, 2004, in Redhill, Surrey. She began playing cricket at six years old at Capel Cricket Club in Dorking.

Family

Alice's father is Mike Capsey, and her mother is Bridget Capsey. The family owns a dairy farm in Dorking, England. Alice has four siblings—two brothers and two sisters. Her brother Robert worked as a dairy farmer. Another brother, David James, was an occupational therapist at University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (UCLH). Alice’s sister, Jules, ran a business called Libby’s Larder in Dorking, before managing the family farm with Robert and their other sister, Libby.

Finances

Alice Capsey has a net worth of about $3 million. Her cricket career shows her dedication and hard work. She has reached many milestones in her field and set new standards in the sport.

Scandals

In 2022, Alice broke her left collarbone while trying to catch the ball during a match against the West Indies. This injury kept her out of the next games and the T20I tournament during the Caribbean Tour.

In 2024, Alice was dropped from the England Women's T20I team after poor performances at the Women's T20 World Cup. England left the tournament early. However, she was brought back into the team in November 2024.

Fans

Alice has a growing fan base, especially on social media. In August 2024, she worked with the Red Bull Racing team in a video where she tested Formula 1 driver Sergio “Checo” Perez on cricket knowledge. The video received positive comments from fans of both sports.

At 20 years old, Alice is seen as one of the most promising young cricketers. She has 160k followers on Instagram.