Results Score England vs India T20i T20 Series England vs India, Women 02.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Capsey Aliceall rounder
|82
|43
|9
|3
|190.7
|Knight Heatherbatsman
|70
|42
|10
|0
|166.67
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Reddy Arundhatiall rounder
|4
|0
|31
|2
|7.75
|3
|0
|Gaud Kranti Munnaall rounder
|4
|0
|40
|2
|10
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.2
2
Sharma comes around the wicket. Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Knight. She gets forward and glances on the on side for a pair of runs.
18.1
1
On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Kemp. She gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.
18.1
1w
Wide. On line once again. Kemp goes back but swings and misses while trying a cut