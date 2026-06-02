Results Score England vs India T20i T20 Series England vs India, Women 02.06.2026

T20iCooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
ENG
ENG

184

IND
IND

180

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Capsey Aliceall rounder824393190.7
Knight Heatherbatsman7042100166.67
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Reddy Arundhatiall rounder403127.7530
Gaud Kranti Munnaall rounder404021000

Latest Highlights

18.2
2

Sharma comes around the wicket. Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Knight. She gets forward and glances on the on side for a pair of runs.

18.1
1

On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Kemp. She gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.

18.1
1w

Wide. On line once again. Kemp goes back but swings and misses while trying a cut

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