The Norway coach also defended Haaland's decision to avoid making detailed comments, explaining that only Rodri among City's players had publicly addressed the matter. He suggested that speaking carelessly could create unnecessary controversy, pointing to the reaction following Rodri's comments. Solbakken added that the club has been convicted and charged but retains the right to appeal. Haaland admitted that discussing the case was difficult because he knew little about it and considered it a matter between Manchester City and the Premier League.