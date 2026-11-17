‘He Had Nothing to Do With It!’ Norway Boss Blasts Media Over Haaland Interrogation
Norway manager Ståle Solbakken has criticised the media for questioning Erling Haaland about Manchester City's 115 financial charges, pointing out that the striker was not involved during the period under investigation. Solbakken also revealed that only Rodri had publicly addressed the controversy.
In the aftermath of Norway's 3-1 victory over Wales, manager Staale Solbakken strongly criticised the media for questioning Erling Haaland about Manchester City's ongoing financial misconduct case. Solbakken argued that the striker should not be expected to answer for events that took place before he joined the club. He highlighted that Haaland was not part of Manchester City during the period under investigation, yet his face appeared in around 90 per cent of media coverage surrounding the controversy.
The Norway coach also defended Haaland's decision to avoid making detailed comments, explaining that only Rodri among City's players had publicly addressed the matter. He suggested that speaking carelessly could create unnecessary controversy, pointing to the reaction following Rodri's comments. Solbakken added that the club has been convicted and charged but retains the right to appeal. Haaland admitted that discussing the case was difficult because he knew little about it and considered it a matter between Manchester City and the Premier League.
The forward emphasised that his priority remained performing for his club. He also defended his decision to join City in 2022, describing it as a good career move given the trophies he has won and his development as a player. Solbakken revealed that he had previously advised Haaland to avoid media interactions on the sensitive issue to prevent unnecessary pressure.