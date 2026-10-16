Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal Career in Jeopardy? Sister Delivers Emotional Verdict
Cristiano Ronaldo’s future with Portugal is uncertain after a reported dispute with manager Jorge Jesus over playing time during the October 2026 international break. His sister, Elma Aveiro, believes a return is unlikely, describing reconciliation as complicated.
For the Portuguese national team, uncertainty surrounds Cristiano Ronaldo’s future following a reported disagreement with manager Jorge Jesus over playing time during the October 2026 international break. The veteran forward reportedly left the team camp after the dispute and later issued an apology. Ronaldo’s sister, Elma Aveiro, has expressed doubts about whether the situation can be resolved. Speaking at a book launch, she suggested that his return was more likely to be ruled out than confirmed.
She also described the relationship between Ronaldo and Jesus as complicated, adding that rebuilding trust after feeling betrayed can be difficult. The situation has also attracted attention from Ronaldo’s teammates. Portuguese midfielder Vitinha expressed hope that the matter would be settled amicably and that Ronaldo would return to the squad. He described the international break as emotionally difficult and said the team wanted a positive resolution.
Meanwhile, the Portuguese Football Federation confirmed that disciplinary proceedings had been initiated on October 9, 2026, to examine events reported on October 7. The case was referred to the federation’s Disciplinary Investigation Committee on October 10 and designated urgent. Ronaldo was also subject to a preventive suspension while the investigation proceeded. Although Ronaldo has apologised, his international future remains uncertain. The outcome will depend on the disciplinary process and whether the player and manager can repair their relationship in the coming weeks.