Meanwhile, the Portuguese Football Federation confirmed that disciplinary proceedings had been initiated on October 9, 2026, to examine events reported on October 7. The case was referred to the federation’s Disciplinary Investigation Committee on October 10 and designated urgent. Ronaldo was also subject to a preventive suspension while the investigation proceeded. Although Ronaldo has apologised, his international future remains uncertain. The outcome will depend on the disciplinary process and whether the player and manager can repair their relationship in the coming weeks.