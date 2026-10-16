Manchester United in Danger of Losing ‘New Neymar’ as Barcelona and Real Madrid Close In!
Manchester United face an uncertain battle to retain 16-year-old JJ Gabriel, whose talent has drawn comparisons with Neymar. Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring his situation as his current agreement expires on June 30.
In the battle to secure one of football’s most promising young talents, Manchester United are facing uncertainty over the future of 16-year-old forward JJ Gabriel. The youngster has impressed in the club’s youth academy with his dribbling, technical ability and attacking flair, earning comparisons with Brazilian superstar Neymar.
Gabriel turned 16 on October 6, 2026, and holds an Irish passport. His current agreement is reportedly due to expire on June 30, raising concerns that United could lose him for a relatively small compensation fee.
According to reports, Gabriel’s father has outlined several conditions for his son to remain at Old Trafford. These reportedly include an annual salary of around £1 million, the number 77 shirt featuring the name Gabriel Jr., and exclusive training with the first team. Another reported demand is a guarantee of at least 20 minutes of playing time in three matches selected by the family.
Barcelona and Real Madrid are said to be monitoring the situation closely. Barcelona’s reputation for developing technically gifted attackers and Real Madrid’s investment in young prospects could make either club an attractive destination.
United must now decide whether meeting these demands would be worthwhile. While the club recognises Gabriel’s potential, agreeing to special conditions could create expectations among other academy players. A scholarship arrangement may be considered, but it would not guarantee his long-term commitment. The coming months could prove decisive for his future.