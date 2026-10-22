“Your Best Is Still to Come!” Ronaldo’s Emotional Message After Kvaratskhelia’s ACL Injury
Cristiano Ronaldo encouraged Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after the 25-year-old suffered an ACL injury during PSG’s 4-2 Champions League victory over Barcelona. Surgery is expected soon, with recovery potentially taking six to nine months. Ronaldo urged him to remain confident.
In the aftermath of Paris Saint-Germain’s 4-2 Champions League victory over Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo sent an encouraging message to PSG winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia following a serious knee injury that could end his season. The 25-year-old Georgian suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during Tuesday’s match at the Parc des Princes. PSG confirmed on Wednesday that Kvaratskhelia would undergo surgery in the coming days.
Although the club has not announced an official recovery timeline, rehabilitation following ACL surgery typically takes six to nine months, raising concerns about his availability for the remainder of the campaign. Ronaldo responded to Kvaratskhelia’s emotional Instagram post with a message urging him to remain confident and determined. The Portuguese superstar acknowledged the difficult challenges footballers face during injury setbacks and reminded the winger not to doubt his abilities. He concluded his message with the hopeful words, “Your best is still to come.” Kvaratskhelia expressed disappointment over the injury, explaining that he had prepared exceptionally well for the Barcelona encounter and believed he was ready for the challenge.
Despite his frustration, the former Napoli player promised to work tirelessly during rehabilitation and return stronger for his supporters. The injury has created further concerns for PSG, who also confirmed that Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele and captain Marquinhos would miss several weeks because of thigh injuries sustained against Barcelona. These setbacks could complicate the European champions’ plans as they continue their campaign across competitions.