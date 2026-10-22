Although the club has not announced an official recovery timeline, rehabilitation following ACL surgery typically takes six to nine months, raising concerns about his availability for the remainder of the campaign. Ronaldo responded to Kvaratskhelia’s emotional Instagram post with a message urging him to remain confident and determined. The Portuguese superstar acknowledged the difficult challenges footballers face during injury setbacks and reminded the winger not to doubt his abilities. He concluded his message with the hopeful words, “Your best is still to come.” Kvaratskhelia expressed disappointment over the injury, explaining that he had prepared exceptionally well for the Barcelona encounter and believed he was ready for the challenge.