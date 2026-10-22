For the former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, Cristiano Ronaldo’s second spell at Old Trafford became a major challenge, with tensions between the two emerging soon after the Dutchman’s appointment in 2022. In an interview with The Athletic, Ten Hag accused the Portuguese superstar of letting both the team and his manager down despite their plans for his role. The conflict escalated in October 2022 when Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute during United’s victory over Tottenham.