Ten Hag Reveals Explosive Ronaldo Rift at Man Utd
Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has accused Cristiano Ronaldo of disappointing the team during his second spell at the club. Their relationship deteriorated in 2022 after Ronaldo refused to substitute in against Tottenham. Ten Hag also alleged Ronaldo skipped training.
The Dutchman, sacked in 2024, criticised United’s leadership for broken promises and selling Scott McTominay without his approval.
For the former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, Cristiano Ronaldo’s second spell at Old Trafford became a major challenge, with tensions between the two emerging soon after the Dutchman’s appointment in 2022. In an interview with The Athletic, Ten Hag accused the Portuguese superstar of letting both the team and his manager down despite their plans for his role. The conflict escalated in October 2022 when Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute during United’s victory over Tottenham.
He was subsequently dropped for a match against Chelsea and gave a controversial television interview, claiming he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect Ten Hag. His contract was mutually terminated in November 2022. Ten Hag also alleged that Ronaldo withdrew from training sessions and failed to complete a team running exercise following United’s 4-0 defeat to Brentford. He argued that the forward’s preparation and movement affected his ability to contribute effectively.
Beyond Ronaldo, Ten Hag criticised United’s leadership for failing to honour promises of loyalty, support and communication. He was dismissed in 2024 after United fell to 14th in the Premier League, despite winning the FA Cup months earlier by defeating Manchester City in the final. Ten Hag also expressed disappointment over the sale of midfielder Scott McTominay to Napoli against his wishes. He revealed that he had wanted to sign Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Frenkie de Jong during his tenure.