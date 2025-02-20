Erik Ten Hag News

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Manchester United Finally Snatch What Liverpool, Man City, and Arsenal Have Been Flaunting!

Manchester United Finally Snatch What Liverpool, Man City, and Arsenal Have Been Flaunting!

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  • football
Manchester United Confirms Rashford Exit Amid Optimized January Transfer Plans

Manchester United Confirms Rashford Exit Amid Optimized January Transfer Plans

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Manchester United Near Completion of £37 Million Transfer for Top Forward

Manchester United Near Completion of £37 Million Transfer for Top Forward

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Complete different energy around club and it puts me in better headspace, confesses Marcus Rashford

Complete different energy around club and it puts me in better headspace, confesses Marcus Rashford

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David De Gea has very high standards and pushes everyone to be better, gushes Erik ten Hag

David De Gea has very high standards and pushes everyone to be better, gushes Erik ten Hag

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Already knew what huge impact Marcus Rashford could have as he has potential, gushes Erik ten Hag

Already knew what huge impact Marcus Rashford could have as he has potential, gushes Erik ten Hag

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Nice to see Marcus Rashford doing well and that he’s got his confidence back, gushes Andy Cole

Nice to see Marcus Rashford doing well and that he’s got his confidence back, gushes Andy Cole

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Erik ten Hag has brought discipline which is something I think we missed, asserts Bruno Fernandes

Erik ten Hag has brought discipline which is something I think we missed, asserts Bruno Fernandes

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We would love to see player like Cristiano Ronaldo playing in Saudi league, claims Yasser Almisehal

We would love to see player like Cristiano Ronaldo playing in Saudi league, claims Yasser Almisehal

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Difficult for me to talks about past but I see happy Marcus Rashford, gushes Erik ten Hag

Difficult for me to talks about past but I see happy Marcus Rashford, gushes Erik ten Hag

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Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t have pre-season and you cannot miss pre-season, asserts Erik ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t have pre-season and you cannot miss pre-season, asserts Erik ten Hag

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Really happy to be here at Manchester United as it’s my dream come true, gushes Antony

Really happy to be here at Manchester United as it’s my dream come true, gushes Antony

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Think that it will be end for us this window but you always have to be alert, postulates Erik ten Hag

Think that it will be end for us this window but you always have to be alert, postulates Erik ten Hag

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Made it clear once again to Ajax that I want to leave but they refused, asserts Antony

Made it clear once again to Ajax that I want to leave but they refused, asserts Antony

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Harry Maguire has lost his self belief but he’s not become a bad centre-back, claims Dean Saunders

Harry Maguire has lost his self belief but he’s not become a bad centre-back, claims Dean Saunders

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Want to come to right decision with my family, business partners and Ajax, admits Antony

Want to come to right decision with my family, business partners and Ajax, admits Antony

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Reports | Manchester United looking to sign Real Madrid’s Casemiro before summer deadline

Reports | Manchester United looking to sign Real Madrid’s Casemiro before summer deadline

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Last season was nowhere near acceptable for this club, asserts Harry Maguire

Last season was nowhere near acceptable for this club, asserts Harry Maguire

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2022/23 Premier League Previews | Manchester United, Erik ten Hag and the rebirth of an English giant

2022/23 Premier League Previews | Manchester United, Erik ten Hag and the rebirth of an English giant

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Reports | Cristiano Ronaldo still keen on leaving Manchester United despite talks with club

Reports | Cristiano Ronaldo still keen on leaving Manchester United despite talks with club

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Know when I'm not playing my best football and when I need to improve, asserts Marcus Rashford

Know when I'm not playing my best football and when I need to improve, asserts Marcus Rashford

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If Manchester United let me stay then I will stay for many more years, postulates David De Gea

If Manchester United let me stay then I will stay for many more years, postulates David De Gea

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Donny van de Beek has capabilities but he has to prove himself, asserts Erik ten Hag

Donny van de Beek has capabilities but he has to prove himself, asserts Erik ten Hag

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Christian Eriksen signs for Manchester United on free-transfer with contract until 2025

Christian Eriksen signs for Manchester United on free-transfer with contract until 2025

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For me it’s fresh start and something I’m looking forward to, claims Marcus Rashford

For me it’s fresh start and something I’m looking forward to, claims Marcus Rashford

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Reports | Manchester United closing in on €50 million move for Lisandro Martinez

Reports | Manchester United closing in on €50 million move for Lisandro Martinez

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Reports | Chelsea set to battle Manchester United for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong

Reports | Chelsea set to battle Manchester United for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong

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