Barcelona Hope Andreas Christensen Will Return for Atletico Madrid Clash.

His potential return could provide manager Hansi Flick with valuable defensive reinforcement amid the club’s ongoing injury problems. However, Christensen’s availability would not guarantee an immediate starting position, as Flick is expected to manage his comeback carefully to avoid another setback. Barcelona are also monitoring the recoveries of several other defenders. Xavi Espart is expected to miss approximately seven weeks because of an ankle injury, while Eric Garcia is unlikely to return until after the November international break.