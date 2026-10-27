Barcelona Hope Andreas Christensen Will Return for Atletico Madrid Clash.

Barcelona’s Defensive Crisis Could End! Injury-Hit Star Nears Shock Return
Barcelona could welcome Andreas Christensen back for their crucial La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid on November 8. The Danish defender has been sidelined since suffering a left thigh muscle injury against Sevilla on September 19, with recovery initially estimated at six to eight weeks.
Meanwhile, Jules Kounde nears a return, while Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo remain unavailable.
For the upcoming La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid on November 8, Barcelona are hopeful of welcoming defender Andreas Christensen back into their squad. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Danish international is progressing towards recovery after suffering a muscle injury against Sevilla on September 19. Christensen sustained an injury to the rectus femoris muscle in his left thigh, with Barcelona initially estimating a recovery period of six to eight weeks.
His potential return could provide manager Hansi Flick with valuable defensive reinforcement amid the club’s ongoing injury problems. However, Christensen’s availability would not guarantee an immediate starting position, as Flick is expected to manage his comeback carefully to avoid another setback. Barcelona are also monitoring the recoveries of several other defenders. Xavi Espart is expected to miss approximately seven weeks because of an ankle injury, while Eric Garcia is unlikely to return until after the November international break.
Meanwhile, Jules Kounde is approaching a comeback after spraining his left ankle and could return to contention for the Alaves fixture. Dani Olmo, who injured his adductor muscle against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, is expected to miss around four weeks. Christensen’s possible return against Atletico Madrid would strengthen Barcelona’s defensive options during a crucial period, although his match fitness remains an important consideration for Flick.