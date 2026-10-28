Ronaldo’s Portugal Comeback Confirmed? CR7 Set for November Return After Jorge Jesus Fallout
Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been included in Portugal’s preliminary squad for November’s Nations League fixtures against Denmark and Wales. The 41-year-old forward left the previous camp after a disagreement with coach Jorge Jesus. Ronaldo received a 30-day suspension and €255 fine.
As the Portugal national team prepares for its November Nations League fixtures, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been included in the preliminary squad despite his recent fallout with head coach Jorge Jesus. The 41-year-old Al Nassr forward left Portugal’s previous camp following disagreements with the manager after being left out of the September 27 match against Norway, which Portugal lost 2-1.
Ronaldo was subsequently handed a 30-day suspension and a €255 fine by the Portuguese federation’s Disciplinary Council on October 19 for leaving the camp on September 30. The punishment was the minimum allowed and is set to expire on October 30, meaning he should be available for the upcoming international fixtures.
The dispute reportedly began after Ronaldo was asked to warm up for around 30 minutes but was ultimately not brought onto the pitch. On October 6, he criticised Jesus for allegedly breaking his word, while also acknowledging that his reaction was inappropriate and saying he would return if physically fit.
Portugal are scheduled to face Denmark and Wales on November 14 and 17 respectively. The reigning Nations League champions currently sit top of Group A4 with four wins from four matches and have already secured qualification for the next stage.