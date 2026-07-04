Saudi Arabia vs. Poland - 26.11 - Prediction of the match

When Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina 2-1 on the first day of play, they stunned the globe. Poland plays the Arab country after drawing with Mexico, but will Lewandowski and the company commit the same errors as the Argentinians?

We anticipate a thrilling 90 minutes between a nation that will be on fire and another that desperately needs to win after a dull draw in the first round of matches. In the 2006 match between Saudi Arabia and Poland, both teams scored, and in three of the Arab nation's last six games—including that shocking 2-1 victory over Argentina—the same has happened.

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Below you can find some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Saudi Arabia

On matchday 1 of the World Cup, Saudi Arabia beat the odds to pull off the greatest upset in tournament history. Saudi Arabia topped their group after defeating Messi and company 2-1, and now that they are fired up, Poland had better keep an eye on them. We anticipate that Saudi Arabia will once more play with a high line and attack Poland at every chance, but they'll need to be wary of Lewandoski since he poses an aerial threat that none of the Argentina players did.

Facts

FIFA Rankings: 51

Poland

Mexico and Poland both felt let down by their goalless opening encounter. The duo occasionally appeared content to accept a draw, maybe as a result of the unexpected outcome in the other group game. Against Saudi Arabia, we anticipate much more from the Europeans, but Poland must exercise caution since this Saudi Arabian team will attack in large numbers and swiftly and violently.

Facts

FIFA Rankings: 26

Statistics on Poland vs. Saudi Arabia games

Teams have played against each other four times in history. Poland won all four matches.

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