On This Day in Cricket - June 24

On the day of 24th June, there have been some of the most memorable instances in cricket history. Starting in 1986, England’s former fast bowler and James Anderson’s partner in crime, Stuart Broad, was born today. In 2024, the Indian team defeated the Australian team by 24 runs as Rohit Sharma scored a massive 92 runs from just 41 balls in the match. In 2025, the England team won the match against India by 5 wickets as they went on to chase a massive total of 371 runs.

On This Day - June 24, 1986 - Stuart Broad was Born Today

One of the finest bowlers of the England team, Stuart Christopher John Broad, was born on 24th June, 1986 in Nottingham. Recognized for his bowling in the test format and being the bowler who was hit for six sixes in an over by Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Broad had a career of full ups and downs. In the test format, he went on to play a total of 167 matches and picked up 604 wickets at an average of 27.68 and an economy rate of 2.97.

(Stuart Broad was born on 24th June, 1986)

As a batsman in the same format, he smashed 3662 runs at an average of 18.03, with his highest score being 169 runs. In the ODI Format, Stuart Broad played 121 matches and picked up 178 wickets at an average of 30.13 and an economy rate of 5.26. In the T20I Format, Stuart Broad got 65 wickets in the 56 matches at an average of 22.93 and an economy rate of 7.62.

On This Day - June 24, 2024 - India defeats Australia by 24 Runs

The match which saw India take on Australia in the Super Eight stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup turned into a memorable win for Rohit Sharma's side. Batting first after Australia chose to field, India posted a strong 205/5 in 20 overs. Rohit led the charge with a stunning 92 from just 41 balls, smashing 7 fours and 8 sixes. Suryakumar Yadav added 31, while Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya chipped in with useful contributions.

(India defeated Australia by 24 runs)

Chasing 206, Australia stayed in the contest thanks to Travis Head's attacking 76 off 43 balls and Mitchell Marsh's 37. However, India's bowlers kept striking at crucial moments. Arshdeep Singh claimed 3 wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav picked up 2 and Jasprit Bumrah removed the dangerous Head. Australia finished on 181/7, falling 24 runs short of the target. India's all round performance secured an important victory, with Rohit Sharma earning the Player of the Match award for his brilliant innings.

On This Day - June 24, 2025 - England defeats India by 5 Wickets

In the opening Test at Headingley, England pulled off a brilliant 5 wicket win over India to take a 1-0 lead in the 5 match series. After choosing to bowl first, England saw India post 471, powered by centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), Shubman Gill (147), and Rishabh Pant (134). England replied with 465, thanks to Ollie Pope's 106, Harry Brook's 99, and Ben Duckett's 62, while Jasprit Bumrah claimed 5 wickets. India then scored 364 in their second

innings.

(England defeated India by 5 wickets)

KL Rahul led with 137 and Pant added another century with 118. Set a challenging target of 371, England produced a superb chase. Duckett starred with a match winning 149, sharing a 188 run opening stand with Zak Crawley (65). Joe Root remained unbeaten on 53, while Jamie Smith finished on 44 not out as England reached 373 for 5 in 82 overs to seal a memorable victory.

On This Day - June 24, 2014 - Sri Lanka defeats England by 100 Runs

As the 2nd Test at Headingley moved into its final stages, Sri Lanka produced one of their finest overseas victories, defeating England by 100 runs and sealing the 2 match series 1-0. After being asked to bat first, Sri Lanka scored 257, with Kumar Sangakkara making 79. England replied with 365, thanks to Sam Robson’s impressive 127 and useful contributions from Gary Ballance (74) and Ian Bell (64), taking a lead of 108 runs. Sri Lanka fought back strongly in the second innings.

(Sri Lanka defeated India by 100 runs)

Captain Angelo Mathews led from the front with a magnificent 160, while Mahela Jayawardene added 79 and Rangana Herath scored 48. Their efforts helped Sri Lanka reach 457 and set England a target of 350. England collapsed to 57 for 5 and never fully recovered despite Moeen Ali’s brave unbeaten 108. Dhammika Prasad starred with the ball, claiming 5 wickets, while Herath took 3. Sri Lanka eventually bowled England out for 249 to secure a memorable victory.