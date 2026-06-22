On This Day in Cricket - June 22

The day of June 22 has seen some of the best cricketing moments in history and it all started in 1994 as Australia’s number 3 batsman, Marnus Labuschagne was born in Klerksdorp, South Africa. Coming to the 2019 ODI World Cup, the New Zealand team won a thriller against the West Indies team as they failed to complete the chase by just 5 runs. On the same day, the Indian team won the match against Afghanistan by 11 runs as Mohammed Shami picked a hat-trick in the last over.

On This Day - June 22, 1994 - Marnus Labuschagne was Born Today

The man who became the first concussion substitute in the game of cricket, Marnus Labuschagne was born on 22nd June, 1994 in Klerksdorp, North West Province, South Africa. Playing test cricket for the Australian team, Marnus has been a part of 63 matches and in the 114 innings played, he has scored 4694 runs at an average of 44.70 with a strike rate of 52.23.

(Marnus Labuschagne was born on 22nd June, 1994)

In this period, he managed to score 11 centuries and 25 half-centuries for the team, while as a bowler, he picked 14 wickets at an average of 59.57 and an economy rate of 3.80. Coming to the ODI Format, he has played 72 matches and has scored 1980 runs at an average of 33.55 and a strike rate of 81.54. In these matches, he has got 2 centuries and 13 half-centuries for the team and was also the part of 2023 ODI World Cup winning team.

On This Day - June 22, 1984 - Jerome Taylor was Born Today

Playing for the West Indies team and bowling with extreme pace, Jerome Everton Taylor was born on 22nd June, 1984 in St Elizabeth, Jamaica. Being a fast bowler, he played 46 test matches for the West Indies team and got 130 wickets at an average of 34.46 and an economy rate of 3.46 while keeping the strike rate at 59.6.

(Jerome Taylor was born on 22nd June, 1984)

Talking about the ODI Format, Jerome Taylor was able to represent the team in 90 matches and managed to pick up 128 wickets at an average of 29.53 and an economy rate of 5.22. Being a bowler, he has played 30 T20 matches for the West Indies team and has picked up 33 wickets at an average of 26.15 while keeping an economy rate of 8.63 and a strike rate of 18.1 in the format.

On This Day - June 22, 2019 - India defeats Afghanistan by 11 Runs

Playing the 28th match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup at Southampton, India survived a strong challenge from Afghanistan to secure an 11 run victory. After choosing to bat first, India struggled to score freely against Afghanistan’s disciplined bowling attack and finished with 224 for 8 in 50 overs. Virat Kohli led the innings with 67 from 63 balls, while Kedar Jadhav added a valuable 52. Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib picked up 2 wickets each for Afghanistan.

(India defeated Afghanistan by 11 runs)

Chasing 225, Afghanistan stayed in the contest throughout the innings. Rahmat Shah scored 36, while Mohammad Nabi almost took his side to a famous win with a fighting 52 off 55 balls. However, India’s bowlers kept striking at important moments. Jasprit Bumrah delivered a brilliant spell of 2 for 39, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya claimed 2 wickets each. In the final over, Mohammed Shami turned the game decisively in India’s favour by taking a hat trick and finishing with 4 for 40.

On This Day - June 22, 2019 - New Zealand defeats West Indies by 5 Runs

As the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 reached its crucial stage, New Zealand edged past West Indies by just 5 runs in a thrilling contest at Old Trafford, Manchester. Batting first, New Zealand recovered from 2 early wickets to post 291/8 in 50 overs. Captain Kane Williamson led from the front with a superb 148 off 154 balls, while Ross Taylor contributed 69. Sheldon Cottrell was the pick of the West Indies bowlers with 4 wickets.

(New Zealand defeated West Indies by 5 runs)

Chasing 292, West Indies suffered regular setbacks despite Chris Gayle's aggressive 87 and Shimron Hetmyer's 54. At 164/7, the match looked over, but Carlos Brathwaite produced a remarkable counterattack, smashing 101 from 82 balls. He took West Indies close to a famous win before being dismissed on the final ball of the 49th over with the score on 286. Trent Boult claimed 4 wickets for New Zealand, while Williamson was named Player of the Match for his match winning century.