On This Day in Cricket - June 21

As we move forward to the day of June 21, the 1975 World Cup Finals saw the West Indies team defeating the Australian team by 17 runs and winning the first World Cup. In 2024, the South African team defeated the England team by just 7 runs in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. In the 2019 ODI World Cup, the Sri Lankan team got an upset as they defeated the hosts, the England team, by 20 runs and claimed the crucial points.

On This Day - June 21, 2024 - South Africa defeats England by 7 runs

In the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the South African team met the England team at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on 21st June, 2024. With the South African team batting first, it was Quinton de Kock’s innings of 65 runs from 38 balls, along with David Miller’s 43 runs from 28 balls, which helped them to reach a total of 163 runs with the loss of 6 wickets in the 20 overs.

(South Africa defeated England by 7 runs)

For the England team, the chase looked a tricky task as the top order failed to fire. In the middle overs, Harry Brook scored 53 runs from 37 balls with a strike rate of 143.24 while Liam Livingstone made 33 runs from 17 balls with a strike rate of 194.11. Despite the best efforts, the England team finished at 156 runs with the loss of 6 wickets in their 20 overs and lost the match by 7 runs.

On This Day - June 21, 2019 - Sri Lanka defeats England by 20 Runs

One of the major upsets of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup came on 21st June, 2019 at the Headingley, Leeds when Sri Lanka took on the England team. With the bat, the Sri Lankan team got a mixed response as Avishka Fernando got 49 runs from 39 balls while Kusal Mendis made 46 runs from 68 balls.

(Sri Lanka defeated England by 20 runs)

In the middle overs, Angelo Mathews made 85 runs from 115 balls while Dhananjaya de Silva got 29 runs from 47 balls in the match which allowed Sri Lanka to get 232 runs from 9 wickets in their 50 overs. While chasing the target, the England team faltered early and it was Joe Root who made 57 runs from 89 balls. Besides him, Ben Stokes made 82 runs from 89 balls with a strike rate of 92.13. Despite the best efforts, England was able to reach only 212 runs in 47 overs and lost the match by 20 runs.

On This Day - June 21, 1975 - West Indies wins the 1975 World Cup

Winning the first Cricket World Cup title, West Indies defeated Australia by 17 runs in the final at Lord's on June 21, 1975. After being asked to bat first, West Indies posted a strong total of 291/8 in 60 overs. Captain Clive Lloyd led the way with a brilliant 102 from just 85 balls, hitting 12 fours and 2 sixes. Rohan Kanhai added 55, while Keith Boyce contributed 34. For Australia, Gary Gilmour was the standout bowler with 5 wickets for 48 runs.

(West Indies won the 1975 World Cup)

Chasing 292, Australia fought hard but were bowled out for 274 in 58.4 overs. Ian Chappell top scored with 62, while Alan Turner made 40 and Doug Walters added 35. West Indies were sharp in the field, with several crucial run outs helping their cause. Keith Boyce starred with the ball, taking 4 wickets for 50 runs, while Lloyd claimed 1 wicket. Lloyd was named Player of the Match for his match winning century and all round contribution.

On This Day - June 21, 2015 - Bangladesh defeats India by 6 Wickets

In the 2nd ODI at Mirpur on June 21, 2015, Bangladesh produced another memorable performance to beat India by 6 wickets through the D/L method and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series. After choosing to bat first, India were bowled out for 200 in 45 overs. Shikhar Dhawan top scored with 53, while MS Dhoni made 47 and Suresh Raina added 34. The star of the innings was Mustafizur Rahman, who delivered a sensational spell of 6 for 43, becoming the first bowler to take 11 wickets in his first two ODIs.

(Bangladesh defeated India by 6 wickets)

Chasing 200 from 47 overs, Bangladesh reached the target comfortably in just 38 overs. Shakib Al Hasan anchored the chase with an unbeaten 51, while Litton Das scored 36 and Soumya Sarkar contributed 34. Sabbir Rahman remained not out on 22. Bangladesh finished on 200 for 4 with 54 balls to spare, completing a dominant victory.