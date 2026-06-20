On This Day in Cricket - June 20

One of the biggest days in the history of Indian cricket, June 20 has seen some of the best debut as in 1996, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid made their test debut, while on the same day in 2011, Virat Kohli made his Test debut. In 1999, the Australian team lifted the ODI World Cup after they defeated Pakistan in the Finals of the tournament. In 2023, the Australian team won the first Ashes test against England by 2 wickets. In 2019, the Australian team defeated the Bangladesh team by 48 runs.

On This Day - June 20, 1999 - Australia Lifts the 1999 ODI World Cup

The Finals of the ODI World Cup 1999 was played on 20th June at the Lord's, London where the Australian team met the Pakistan team to decide the winner of the tournament. With the Pakistan team electing to bat first, they started off poorly and were not able to get the rhythm back. In just 39 overs, the Pakistan team was all-out for 132 runs as Ijaz Ahmed made 22 runs from 46 balls while Shahid Afridi scored 13 runs from 16 balls for the team.

(Australia won the ODI World Cup 1999)

In the run chase, the Australian team started well as Mark Waugh made 37 runs from 52 balls with a strike rate of 71.15, while Adam Gilchrist made 54 runs from 36 balls in the match. Ricky Ponting got 24 runs from 27 balls while Darren Lehmann finished with 13 runs from just 9 balls as Australia reached 133 runs with the loss of 2 wickets in 20.1 overs and lifted the ODI World Cup.

On This Day - June 20, 2019 - Australia defeats Bangladesh by 48 Runs

When the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 reached Nottingham, Australia produced a powerful batting display to beat Bangladesh by 48 runs at Trent Bridge. After choosing to bat first, Australia piled up 381/5 in 50 overs. David Warner led the way with a brilliant 166 off 147 balls, including 14 fours and 5 sixes. Aaron Finch added 53, while Usman Khawaja scored 89. Glenn Maxwell then provided a late burst with 32 from just 10 deliveries.

(Australia defeated Bangladesh by 48 runs)

Chasing a huge target of 382, Bangladesh fought hard and never gave up. Tamim Iqbal scored 62, while Mushfiqur Rahim played an outstanding unbeaten knock of 102 from 97 balls. Mahmudullah also kept the chase alive with a quick 69 off 50 balls. However, the required rate kept climbing and Bangladesh finished on 333/8. Mitchell Starc, Nathan Coulter Nile and Marcus Stoinis picked up 2 wickets each for Australia.

On This Day - June 20, 1996, 2011 - Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli made their Test Debut

When the cricket world welcomed three future Indian greats, their debut Tests left a lasting impression. At Lord’s in 1996, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly made their Test debuts against the England Cricket Team. Ganguly announced himself in style with a magnificent 131 runs, becoming only the third Indian to score a century on Test debut at Lord’s. Dravid was equally impressive, falling just short of a century with a composed 95. Their partnership helped India reach 429 and secure a draw.

(Virat Kohli made his test debut on 20th June, 2011)

Fifteen years later, in Kingston in 2011, Virat Kohli played his first Test against the West Indies Cricket Team. He scored 4 and 15 in a difficult match for batters, but India still won by 63 runs. While Kohli’s debut was modest, Ganguly and Dravid shone immediately, and all three went on to become pillars of Indian cricket.

On This Day - June 20, 2023 - Australia defeats England by 2 Wickets

For the opening Test of the 2023 Ashes at Edgbaston, Australia pulled off a thrilling 2 wicket win over England in a match that went right down to the final session. England declared their first innings on 393 for 8, led by Joe Root’s unbeaten 118 and Jonny Bairstow’s quick 78. Australia replied with 386, thanks mainly to Usman Khawaja’s outstanding 141 and Alex Carey’s 66, giving England a slim 7 run lead. In the second innings, England were bowled out for 273.

(Australia defeated England by 2 wickets)

Joe Root and Harry Brook scored 46 each, while Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon claimed 4 wickets apiece. Chasing 281, Australia faced several setbacks, but Khawaja added another valuable 65. The match was finally decided by captain Pat Cummins, who remained unbeaten on 44, and Nathan Lyon, who made 16 not out in a match-winning ninth-wicket stand. Khawaja was named Player of the Match for scores of 141 and 65.