On This Day in Cricket - June 23

The day of June 23 has seen some of the most crucial Finals in the history of cricket as in 2013, the Indian team lifted the ICC Champions Trophy by defeating England in the Finals by 5 runs. Coming to 2021, the New Zealand team defeated the Indian team in the Finals of the World Test Championship by 8 wickets and became the champions. In 1979, the West Indies team defended their World Cup by defeating England in the Finals by 92 runs.

On This Day - June 23, 1993 - Dickwella Patabendige Dilantha Niroshan Dickwella was Born Today

Being a left-arm player and the man who was reliable for the Sri Lankan team, Dickwella Patabendige Dilantha Niroshan Dickwella was born on 23rd June, 1993 in Kandy. Playing the test format, he went on to have 54 matches, and in the 96 innings played, he scored 2757 runs at an average of 30.97 and a strike rate of 66.46. In those matches, he got 22 half-centuries while taking 27 stumpings as a wicket-keeper.

(Dickwella Patabendige Dilantha Niroshan Dickwella was born on 23rd June, 1993)

In the ODI Format, Dickwella Patabendige Dilantha Niroshan Dickwella played 55 matches and he played 1604 runs at an average of 31.45 and a strike rate of 93.41. He got 2 centuries and 9 half-centuries along with scoring 187 boundaries and 12 sixes. In the T20I format, he has played 28 matches and has scored 480 runs at an average of 18.46 and a strike rate of 131.14.

On This Day - June 23, 2013 - India lifts the ICC Champions Trophy

The Finals of the ICC Champions Trophy was played on 23rd June, 2013 at the Edgbaston, Birmingham between the Indian team and England. With the Indian team batting first in the match, it was the partnership between Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan that allowed them to take the score to 129 runs with the loss of 7 wickets in the 20 overs of the game. Virat Kohli scored 43 runs from 34 balls with a strike rate of 126.47 while Ravindra Jadeja made 33 runs from 25 balls in the match.

(India won the ICC Champions Trophy 2013)

During the chase, the England team’s middle order got them back into the game as Eoin Morgan made 33 runs from 30 balls while Ravi Bopara got 30 runs from 25 balls. Despite their best efforts, the England team was able to make 124 runs with the loss of 8 wickets in their 20 overs as the Indian team won the match by 5 runs and lifted the ICC Champions Trophy.

On This Day - June 23, 2021 - New Zealand lifts the World Test Championship Trophy

As the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final reached its conclusion at Southampton, New Zealand produced a disciplined all round performance to defeat India by 8 wickets and become the first WTC champions. India scored 217 in the first innings, with Ajinkya Rahane making 49 and Virat Kohli contributing 44. Kyle Jamieson starred with the ball, taking 5 for 31. New Zealand replied with 249, securing a 32 run lead thanks to Devon Conway's 54, Kane Williamson's 49 and Tim Southee's valuable 30, while Mohammed Shami claimed 4 wickets.

(New Zealand won the WTC Finals 2019-2021)

India struggled again in the second innings and were bowled out for 170. Rishabh Pant top scored with 41, while Southee took 4 wickets and Boult picked up 3. Chasing just 139, New Zealand comfortably reached 140 for 2. Williamson remained unbeaten on 52 and Ross Taylor finished on 47 not out, guiding his team to a historic victory.

On This Day - June 23, 1979 - West Indies lifts the Prudential World Cup

For the 1979 World Cup final at Lord's, West Indies produced a dominant performance to defeat England by 92 runs and successfully defend their title. After being asked to bat first, West Indies recovered from early setbacks thanks to a brilliant unbeaten 138 from Viv Richards. He anchored the innings and shared a match changing partnership with Collis King, who smashed 86 from just 66 balls.

(West Indies won the 1979 Prudential World Cup)

Their efforts helped the West Indies reach 286/9 in 60 overs. Chasing 287, England got a steady start through captain Mike Brearley (64) and Geoff Boycott (57), who added 129 for the first wicket. However, once the partnership was broken, the innings quickly collapsed. Joel Garner destroyed the lower order with figures of 5/38, while Colin Croft took 3 wickets and Michael Holding claimed 2. England were bowled out for 194 in 51 overs. Richards was named Player of the Match for his outstanding century.