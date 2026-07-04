Argentina vs France - 18.12.2022 - Predict For The Match

The final game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will see 2014 finalists Argentina take on the defending champions, France.

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Despite all the incredible efforts from the talents in both squads, this clash will invariably be promoted as the matchup between Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain. Both superstars have scored 5 goals in 6 games in the tournament with Messi slightly having a better tournament after statistically getting 3 assists compared to Mbappe with 2.

France sees itself as the holder to defend the title for the first time since 1962. For Argentina, it becomes more and more likely that the story has already been written. After experiencing heartbreak in 2014, the perhaps greatest player of all time is more poised than ever to win the World Cup in his final appearance.

This tie could come down to be decided by a magical moment and edged out by the Argentine captain to help his side lift the coveted trophy.

Prediction: Argentina 2-1 France

Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Argentina

After missing the semi-final due to suspension, the manager Lionel Scaloni will be able to welcome back Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel. Acuna will compete with Nicolas Tagliafico for a starting position.

Angel Di Maria has been dealing with muscular problems, and Alejandro Gomez is maybe dealing with an ankle injury. Di Maria, the Juventus forward, might earn his first start since the group stages in the final on Sunday despite not playing at all in the semi-final.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 3

Argentina has won 2 FIFA World Cups and taken part in 5 World Cup finals.

France

Kingsley Coman is a player known to be in doubt about making an appearance. Adrien Rabiot was one of many players who Didier Deschamps described as having "flu-like symptoms" and he watched the semi-final match of France against Morocco from the team hotel. Dayot Upamecano travelled to the stadium but remained on the sidelines as he attended to his illness.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 4

France is the winner of the 1998 and 2018 FIFA World Cups.

Statistics on Argentina vs France games

There have been 12 head-to-head matches between the two teams. Argentina has the better of France in their all-time results with 6 wins, 3 draws and 3 losses.