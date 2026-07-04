Argentina vs. Mexico - 25.11 - Prediction of the match

Argentina will be anxious to win against Mexico on matchday 2 in order to avenge their devastating 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia. Mexico is also looking to win after a 0-0 tie with Poland, which was likely the poorest match of the tournament thus far.

Argentina hasn't dropped a match against Mexico since 2004 and has won six of their past seven games against them. Even if the South Americans didn't win their first game against Saudi Arabia, you can expect that they will play Mexico with a lot of emotion and drive. Against Poland, Mexico was lifeless and lacked the goal danger they had in past World Cups.

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Below you can find some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Argentina

On the first day of play, nobody in their right mind predicted Saudi Arabia defeating Argentina, yet it did. Argentina had a strong start to the game thanks to Messi's conversion of a penalty, but a string of offside goals seemed to strike the team hard. In the last 45 minutes, Argentina's players were outplayed and outfought by the Saudi Arabian players, and they deserved to lose. Messi's World Cup career will finish extremely negatively if Argentina doesn't respond with a victory against Mexico, and we think they will.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 3

Mexico

After Argentina's unexpected loss, Mexico's goalless draw with Poland might not seem like a horrible outcome. The match itself, though, was subpar, and in order for Mexico and Poland to advance out of this group and further in the World Cup, they will both need to grow better in the final third. A strong defence alone won't be sufficient. Mexico has to utilize their forwards more, but doing so might be challenging given that Jimenz, their top striker, hasn't played much football in recent months.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 13

Statistics on Argentina vs Mexico games

Teams have played against each other thirty-five times in history. In sixteen of those matches, Argentina won, fourteen ended in a draw, while in five Mexico emerged victorious.

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