Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - 22.11 - Predict for the Match

On Tuesday, November 22, Argentina and Saudi Arabia will face each other at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. The teams along with Poland and Mexico represent Group C.

Discussion about the upcoming match, in our opinion, should start with the positions that each of the teams occupies in the FIFA rankings. If Argentina holds the third place, then Saudi Arabia boasts only 51 places in the table. This clearly demonstrates how the nominal hosts, led by two Lionels (coach Scaloni and captain Messi), are superior in class to the opponent.

While the Argentine national team is filled with star names (in addition to Messi, the team is represented by Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martinez, Christian Romero and others), the players of the Saudi Arabia national team play without exception in the domestic championship.

Bet on World Cup

Given the high performance and undeniable class of the Argentina national team, we believe that it is they who will win by scoring 2 or more goals. If you want to bet with higher odds, make a combo of Argentina's win and total over 2.5.

Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Argentina

In the last five games in all tournaments, the Argentine national team did not allow a single misfire, defeating the teams of Italy, Estonia, Honduras, Jamaica and the UAE with a big score.

Facts

In the qualifying tournament of their continent, Argentina went the whole distance without defeat (11 wins and 6 draws).

In 2014, the championship eluded Argentina in the final match against Brazil.

Captain and top scorer of the Argentina national team Lionel Messi said that this World Cup will be the last in his career, so this is the last opportunity to win the trophy for a world football star.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has had a good streak: the last five matches in all competitions have brought the national team one victory (1:0, away against Croatia) and three draws (against Albania, Honduras and Panama), and the only offender was Iceland, which minimally defeated Saudi Arabia in the home match.

Facts

The national team showed itself worthy in the qualifying tournament, scoring 7 wins, two draws and losing points only in the match against Japan.

In their qualifying group, the team took first place, overtaking Japan and Australia.

For 17 matches in a row, the Saudi Arabia national team cannot score more than one goal against opponents.

Statistics on Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Games

This match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia will be the third in history. In 1992, with a score of 3:1, Argentina beat an opponent in the Confederations Cup, and 10 years ago, the teams played a draw in a friendly match (0:0).