Australia vs Denmark - 30.11.2022 - Match Prediction

Both teams failed to bag any points against the mighty French side and now see themselves going into battle with each other for the only remaining qualifying spot in Group D.

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If Tunisia fails to beat France, Australia will be the one holding a slight edge over Denmark. The Danes will be looking to cement their qualifying spot with a victory over the Socceroos. Australia was disciplined and impressive in their victory over Tunisia to secure second place in the group but Denmark will look to create all sorts of attacking options around their talisman, Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen.

The game will be nothing short of a cracker of a match since it has placed itself in Group D as a straight out knockout game. Denmark must win and their talent is known to step up in recent events on the big stages.

Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Prediction:Australia 0-1 Denmark

Australia

The task seems simple for the Socceroos - they are through with a win, and a draw will also prove to be enough to qualify if Tunisia does not get the victory over France. Their manager Graham Arnold would not like to mix things up with the disciplined squad that got the job done against Tunisia.

Denmark

A loss for Denmark will see them eliminated from this World Cup tournament. They’ll be made very well aware by their manager Kasper Hjulmand that nothing less than a victory will help them go through to the knockout rounds. He would also want to bolster his attacking plans to make sure his team bags in the crucial goals for the essential result. Hjulmand will have to make do without La Liga’s defensive midfielder Thomas Delaney who has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament with an injury to his knee.

Statistics on Australia v Denmark

Denmark holds an edge with 2 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss in their last four meetings against Australia.