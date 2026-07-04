Belgium vs. Morocco - 27.11 - Prediction of the Match

Belgium may have defeated Canada in their opening match, but it wasn't very remarkable, and De Bruyne and company will need to step it up against a spirited Morocco team. On a different day, the North Africans might have defeated Croatia and earned a fantastic point.

Although it has been a while, Morocco actually defeated Belgium 4-1 in their most recent meeting, and we are picking the African team to earn at least a point on matchday 2. Belgium has dropped two of their previous three games, including their most recent encounter with Egypt, an African team.

Bet on World Cup

We don't anticipate seeing a lot of goals in this match because Belgium really misses Lukaku up front and struggled to create clear-cut chances against Canada, while Morocco failed to score against Croatia despite numerous chances, but came close on several occasions. Our prediction has a lot of support because under 2.5 goals have been scored in three of Belgium's and three of Morocco's last five games across all competitions.

Below you can find some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Belgium

Despite being unlucky to defeat Canada and earn all three points, Belgium did manage to start the group stage on a positive note. David was one of the most guilty parties for the North Americans' tremendous letdown due to their inability to capitalise on their numerous opportunities.

The game was ultimately won by a goal from Batshuayi, but Martinez will need to make some decisions before the match against Morocco because he cannot afford to start the same lineup with the team's heart plainly lacking mobility.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 2

Morocco

Although Morocco was not anticipated to achieve anything from their opening match against Croatia, they closely threatened to earn all three points by matching their European rivals in every facet of the game.

Although both teams had scoring opportunities, a point was ultimately a fair outcome. Morocco will believe they can pull off an upset on matchday 2 after being encouraged by what they witnessed in Belgium vs. Canada game.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 22

Statistics on Denmark vs. Morocco Games

Teams have played against each other thrice in history. Denmark emerged victorious in two of those games, while Morocco won once.