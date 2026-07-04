Brazil vs Serbia - 24.11 - Predict for the Match

On Thursday, November 24, Lusail Iconic Stadium, located in Lusail, Qatar, will host the match between Brazil and Serbia. The teams represent group G, which also includes Cameroon and Switzerland..

According to experts, the Brazilian national team is one of the main contenders for the championship. The reason for this is not only the abundance of stars in the team (Neymar, who demonstrates excellent results in PSG, the tireless Vinicius, two top goalkeepers — Ederson and Alisson, and others), but also an excellent mutual understanding among them. Proof of this is the statistics of goals scored and conceded in 17 World Cup qualifiers (40-5) and the absence of defeats.

Bet on World Cup

However, the match against such a strong team as Serbia may be a headache for Pentacampeone. The team that finished the group stage in first place, leaving Portugal behind, includes such stars as Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Tadic, Luka Jovic and, of course, Dusan Vlahovic. Obviously, in this generation of "eagles" the main power is the attacking link, and this will certainly affect Serbia’s matches, including one against Brazil.

In our opinion, the only reasonable bet on this match is that both teams will score. Both Brazil and Serbia have excellent attacking potential, which should transform into goals scored. You can also consider the option with a total of goals in the match more than 2.5.

Below you can find some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Brazil

Brazil has been on a winning streak in five (and more) of their last matches in all competitions. The teams of Bolivia (0:4), South Korea (1:5), Japan (0:1), Ghana (3:0) and Tunisia (5:1) were defeated

Facts

Brazil is number one in the FIFA rankings.

This is the most titled team in the history of the World Cup (won 5 trophies in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002).

At the same time, in 1950 and 1998, Brazil stopped a step away from the championship.

Serbia

The series of the last five matches in all competitions turned out to be very successful for Serbia. Sweden (0:1 and 4:1), Norway (0:2) and Bahrain (1:5) were beaten. The only draw was in the match with Slovenia (2:2).

Facts

The Serbian national team takes 21st place in the FIFA rankings.

The debut of the national team at the World Championships took place only in 2010.

At the 2018 World Cup, Brazil and Switzerland also played in the same group with Serbia, and Costa Rica was the fourth team. Then Serbia took 3rd place in the group.

Statistics on Brazil vs Serbia Games

Recently, the teams play against each other once every four years. In 2014, a friendly match took place, Brazil won with a score of 1:0. In the group stage of the 2018 World Cup, Brazil won with a score of 2:0.