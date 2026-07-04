Brazil vs. Switzerland - 28.11 - Predict for the match

Both Brazil and Switzerland started off well in Group G, but going into matchday 2, the South Americans are the undisputed favourites. Brazil was motivated by Richarlison to defeat Serbia, and Switzerland beat Cameroon thanks to a striker born in Cameroon.

Bet on World Cup

Serbia hardly ever caused trouble for Brazil's defense, and we anticipate Switzerland to play similarly when they face Neymar and company. We anticipate the Swiss to play extremely defensively, which will only play into Brazil's hands. With three points already on the board, the Swiss know that a draw against Brazil would be an amazing result and could help secure their place in the knockout stage.

In keeping with the initial prediction, we are also betting on this game to end with under 2.5 goals being scored. Brazil did occasionally struggle to penetrate Serbia's defence, and Switzerland is probably a better squad, so it's possible that the South Americans will only be able to score one or two goals in this match. We expect this game to be low-scoring because the Brazilian defence should be able to handle everything the Swiss side throws at them, which isn't expected to be much.

Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Brazil

Richarlison scored twice to help Brazil defeat Serbia in their opening match, giving them a comfortable 3 points.

Serbis certainly played for a draw or hoped they could steal a goal from a set-piece and score a shocking victory as they set up to try to frustrate Brazil. The Serbian defence was eventually breached by Brazil's relentless attacks, and they later added a second goal to clinch the three points in grand fashion.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 1

Switzerland

In their opening Group G match, Switzerland was outplayed by Cameroon in the first half, but an early second-half goal by Embolo was enough to give the European team the victory.

The Swiss will undoubtedly expect a particularly difficult game against Brazil and will probably aim for a draw because 4 points might be enough to advance them to the knockout round.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 15

Statistics on Brazil vs. Switzerland games

Teams have played against each other nine times in the history. Brazil has won three of those matches, four ended in a draw, while Switzerland won two.