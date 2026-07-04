Cameroon vs Brazil - 2.12.2022 - Predict For The Match

Brazil became the second team after France to qualify for the round of 16 with their 1-0 win over Switzerland. They came into the tournament as favourites to go all the way to lift the trophy and the Brazilian ‘Samba Boys’ haven’t failed to dazzle us with their spectacular performances to secure back to back victories and the spot in the knockouts.

Bet on World Cup

Cameroon will need to cause an upset to all the odds to manage to have a chance of qualifying from Group G. Their previous tie against Serbia saw a never back down the display of fighting spirit that was admired by their supporters and the rest of the world.

There’s no doubt in the rich attacking prowess that Brazil always brings to the field but their defence hasn’t really been tested yet due to their brilliant discipline at the back led by the highly experienced Thiago Silva. Brazil can see this tie through with a clean sheet and create opportunities to score more than one goal.

Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Prediction: Cameroon 0-2 Brazil

Cameroon

The talented shot-stopper from Inter, Andre Onana, will take no part further in this tournament after being suspended from the squad for disciplinary reasons.

The manager Rigobert Song will look to start veteran striker Aboubakar after he came off the bench against Serbia to score and assist. The song will also wants his men to fly out in attack and test Brazil’s solid defence.

Facts:

FIFA Ranking: 38

5th lowest ranked team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Brazil

Manager Tite will be without his talisman Neymar and defender Danilo for this clash. Left-back Alex Sandro could also be replaced by Alex Telles to mix things up in the defence.

Richarlison, who grabbed headlines with his brace in Brazil’s opening game, could be rested for this one and replaced by Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus. The right-wing in attack could also see Rodrygo get a chance to make his first start in this tournament.

Facts:

FIFA Ranking: 1

Only national side in history to have competed in every FIFA World Cup edition

Has won the most FIFA World Cup tournaments in history with 5 titles

Statistics on Cameroon vs Brazil games

Both teams have met each other 6 times. Brazil has triumphed over Cameroon with 5 wins and 1 loss in their head to head history.