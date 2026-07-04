Cameroon vs. Serbia - 28.11 - Predict for the match

Next up is a game that seems like a must-win for both teams in Group G between the two teams that dropped their opening matches. Serbia never really got going against Brazil and will be looking to express themselves against Cameroon on matchday 2. Cameroon looked good in the first half against Switzerland but offered very little in the second forty-five.

Bet on World Cup

Serbia and Cameroon will square off for the first time since 2010. When that happened, they lost by a slim margin against this rival. Despite successfully qualifying from the African group, Cameroon is likely to have psychological effects. It will be difficult to defeat Switzerland in the opening match, as Cameroon hasn't earned a point in a game since the 2002 World Cup.

As of this point in the domestic season, players like Dusan Vlahovic and Aleksandar Mitrovic have been in good form, and the two are likely to be essential to Serbia's aspirations of moving on. Despite Cameroon's lack of prolific goal scoring in the run-up to the World Cup, they still possess enough strength to make for a high-scoring match between the two teams.

Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Cameroon

If Cameroon wants to defeat Serbia and get all three points, they must perform better overall. In their match against Switzerland, the Africans had a strong first half performance but faltered in the final 45 minutes, costing them a share of the spoils. Ironically, it was Cameroonian Embolo who scored from close range to break the hearts of the Cameroonians.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 43

Serbia

Although Serbia played a solid defence against Brazil, the game changed when the South Americans were able to break through that resilient backline and score the game's opening goal.

The Europeans were then forced to try to score an equaliser. Richarlison scored his second goal of the match to give Brazil a 2-0 victory as they made the most of the extra room in the Serbian defence. On matchday 2, we want to see the real Serbia take on Cameroon, and if we do, Mitrovic and company have a strong chance of coming out on top this time.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 21

Statistics on Cameroon vs. Serbia games

Teams have played against each other only once in the history. Serbia won that match.