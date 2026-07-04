Canada vs Morocco - 01.12.2022 - Match Prediction

Morocco go head to head against Canada in their final group stage game of the tournament. Canada’s defeat against Croatia was their second loss in the tournament which saw them eliminated from the World Cup.

Bet on World Cup

Morocco secured a victory over Belgium which saw them reach fame with their impressive performances on the night. A win over Canada would guarantee them a spot in the round of 16. If Croatia beat Belgium in the group then even a draw would be enough to see Morocco get through to the knockouts.

Canada won’t find the task at hand easy since Morocco bagged their 6th straight consecutive clean sheet in their win over Belgium. Morocco the ‘Atlas Lions’ seem to have odds in their favour to secure a win over a struggling Canadian side. Canada on the other hand would want to give it their all in this last game of the 2022 World Cup campaign.

Prediction: Canada 0-2 Morocco

Canada

Stephen Eustaquio, the midfielder from Porto, will be doubtful in this clash after being taken off in the interval of Canada’s 4-1 loss in their previous game due to struggles with muscle soreness.

John Herdman, the manager of Canada, would want to mix things up in his side and give minutes to players that have not yet featured in this tournament yet. Canada’s elimination from the tournament will also mean that players taking the field would want to put out their best performances and display their efforts to the Canadian supporters for one last time in this World Cup.

Morocco

Morocco’s manager Walid Regragui faces some fitness concerns in his side. Full back Noussair Mazraoui is out with a hip issue while the other fullback, PSG’s Achraf Hakimi, faces a hamstring issue. Both players are expected to make it to the clash but only time will tell us if they can manage to bring in their full potential to the clash.

Statistics on Canada v Morocco

Morocco and Canada have faced off against each other four times. Morocco has a slight edge with 2 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss against Canada.