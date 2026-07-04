Costa Rica vs Germany - 1.12.2022 - Match Prediction

The task at hand for the 2014 World Cup winners is quite simple - win the match or fail to qualify from the tournament’s group stage with a loss. Costa Rica will be well aware that their final group stage game is against the four time world champions.

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If Japan loses to Spain, Costa Rica can see themselves going through into the knockouts with a draw but a victory over Germany would surely guarantee them the round of 16 spots.

Costa Rica was cautious against Japan and secured a much needed win after their loss to Spain. Germany has displayed an array of opportunities created by their attacking prowess and their manager Hansi Flick could impose more ways on how they could capitalize on their chances and see the match through against Costa Rica. The German defence will also hold strong and step up to make it highly unlikely for Costa Rica to find the back of the net in this tie.

Prediction: Costa Rica 0-2 Germany

Costa Rica

After the nation’s joint record defeat was the result that went down on their opening game of this tournament against Spain, the manager Luis Fernando Suarez made just 2 changes for their second clash proved to be fruitful with a win over Japan. This is most likely the approach he would like to take and the mindset he would like to have his players under to overcome the talents of the German national side.

Germany

Hansi Flick’s substitutions against Spain saw the right direction for the attacking reinforcements he would like to have to secure the much needed win over Costa Rica. Due to fitness issues, Sane has not started a World Cup game yet but that could change based on what he brought to the table with Germany’s attack against Spain.

Statistics on Costa Rica vs Germany

Their all time meetings have been just once with Germany picking up the win. It is most likely that Germany will add another win to this stat in their upcoming clash.