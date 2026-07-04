Croatia vs Belgium - 1.12.2022 - Match Prediction

Group F’s game between Croatia and Belgium will see both medalists from the 2018 World Cup go head to head with each in the final group stage round.

Bet on World Cup

Belgium were the favourites of the group to qualify but now see themselves sitting at 3rd place in the group which means they are on the brink of elimination from the World Cup. However, the round of 16 spots isn’t cemented for Croatia as well as they sit one point ahead of Belgium in second place. A win for either side will get them a clear passage through to the knockouts.

With both sides bringing in an immense display of talents from their squad to the field, this clash would more likely see Croatia picking up a win in what would be a close encounter between the two teams. Croatia secured six wins in their last seven games in all competitions, whereas Belgium has suffered three losses in their last four games.

Prediction: Croatia 2-1 Belgium

Croatia

Croatia’s Nikola Vlasic scored in their opening game but was pulled out due to a calf issue at half-time. His replacement, Marko Livaja, came in strong and produced a beautifully struck goal.

Croatia’s right winger Andrej Kramaric struck twice in their clash against Canada and will be expected to start in this tie.

Belgium

Inter’s striker Romelu Lukaku has been struggling to be fit enough to start a game for his club and country since August. Belgium would want him to feature and add to their attacking threats. Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne has mentioned that the chances of Belgium going all the way in this tournament is highly unlikely.

Statistics on Croatia vs Belgium

Croatia and Belgium have met each other 7 times with 3-3 wins and 2 draws shared between both teams. Croatia has managed to pick up just one win in their last five clashes against Belgium.