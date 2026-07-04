Croatia vs. Canada - 27.11 - Prediction of the Match

In their 0-0 draw against Morocco on matchday 1, Croatia appeared to struggle a little in the closing third. Both teams have something to show in this match after Canada lost to Belgium 1-0 despite having numerous chances to win, including a missed penalty.

Bet on World Cup

Given how both teams performed in their previous game, there is a significant probability that we will only see one team score in this game, or possibly none at all. Despite having good scoring opportunities against Morocco and Belgium, respectively, both Croatia and Canada were unable to score. However, Croatia was able to maintain a clean sheet, and Canada only allowed one goal overall.

Below you can find some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Croatia

Even though Croatia knew it would face a difficult opening match against Morocco, everyone still expected Modric and company to triumph. The game ended scoreless as a result of both Croatia and Morocco's failure to take advantage of their opportunities, but the Africans will have been happier to get a point than Croatia. Croatia will now feel that a victory over Canada is required if they are to advance past the group stage, as so many people anticipate them doing.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 12

Canada

Canada thoroughly outplayed an elderly Belgian team, and if it weren't for some shoddy goal-scoring, the North Americans would have won. The first-half penalty missed by Canada was a portent of things to come as they continued to create good opportunities throughout the game. In the end, Belgium's lone goal was sufficient to win the match, but Canada ought to have at least earned a point in this contest.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 41

Statistics on Croatia vs. Canada Games

Teams have never played against each other in history.