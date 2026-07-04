Denmark vs Tunisia - 22.11 - Prediction of the Match

Group D contains current champions France, and therefore the expectation is that Denmark, Tunisia and Australia will be fighting for second place. Denmark is naturally in the best place to achieve this, what with their tournament experience and a sprinkling of quality throughout the squad. They reached the Round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, as well as Semi-Finals at Euro 2020, proving that this is a well-drilled and confident squad.

Bet on World Cup

Tunisia, like Denmark, are at their second World Cup in a row and they are sixth overall. They have never made it past the group stage, and you would think that they’ll need a shock result against either Denmark or France to do so here. African nations have improved over the years, although Tunisia is seen as being behind the likes of Senegal and Morocco in that respect. Will there be a shocking result here?

Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Denmark

If anyone doubts the quality that Denmark possesses, they should look at their record during qualifying.

The Danes won all of their first nine games, conceding just a single goal before a defeat in the final game to Scotland meant that, alongside Germany, they were the best team in qualifying with 27 points.

Despite scoring 30 goals during that campaign, no one individual netted more than five times, showing that they don’t necessarily have a star performer upfront.

That could hamper their chances of progressing later into the tournament, although it also means that they have an unpredictability about them.

Facts

● FIFA Ranking: 10

● Have big tournament experience as well as the recent success

● Quality players like Christian Eriksen can produce moments of quality

Tunisia

In reality, you feel that Tunisia’s most realistic hope is beating Australia into 3rd place.

To come ahead of either France or Denmark into 2nd would be one of the great shocks in World Cup history.

It’s not as if they have been banging in the goals of late, either. They made it past their final round of qualification with a 1-0 win against Mali over two legs.

Looking at their squad, there is a positive blend of youth and experience for their manager, Jalel Kadri, to choose from. Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri is included, as is a collection of four goalkeepers.

Facts

● FIFA Ranking: 30

● Are looking to claim only their third World Cup win

● Have a blend of youth and experience in their squad

Statistics on Denmark vs Tunisia Games

Teams have played against each other only once in history. In that match, Denmark emerged victorious.