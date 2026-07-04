Ecuador vs. Senegal - 29.11 - Predict for the match

Both Ecuador and Senegal will be optimistic about their prospects of finishing as runners-up in Group A at the at least, and their destiny may depend entirely on the outcome of their last match on Tuesday against one another. If both clubs are still vying for a top-two finish in Group A, we anticipate an even tighter and more competitive encounter.

Bet on World Cup

Although Ecuador and Senegal have never met, both sides take pride in being solid at the back and efficient in front of goal, so with that in mind, we're supporting a "Both Teams to Score - No" wager. In their three international friendlies so far in September against Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde, and Mexico, two of which resulted in goalless draws, and one of which delivered a 1-0 victory, Ecuador hasn't let up a single goal. Currently, Senegal has played twice in September, falling to Bolivia 2-0 and losing 1-0 on the road against Guinea.

We're betting on under 2.5 goals to be scored, or not scored, as the case may be, when Ecuador and Senegal face off on Tuesday in what should be a tight, stressful, and intense 90 minutes. As of September 26th, four of Senegal's past six games across all competitions have had fewer than three goals scored. Each of Ecuador's last five games have generated under 2.5 goals.

Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Ecuador

When Ecuador last qualified for the World Cup in 2014, they were placed in Group E with France, Switzerland, and Honduras and finished third.

Ecuador performed admirably, losing to Switzerland by a score of 2-1, winning Honduras by the same margin, drew 0-0 with France, but it wasn't enough to secure them a top-two finish. In Qatar, veteran goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez is expected to start in net instead of fellow 35-year-old Hernan Galindez. Goals will be Ecuador's main problem.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 44

Senegal

The Segenal team has several players from the Premier League, ranging from the defense, which includes Chelsea's Koulibaly, to the midfield, which includes Everton's Gueye, Leicester's Mendy, Nottingham Forest's Kouyate, and Tottenham's Sarr.

Ismaila Sarr could be back in the Championship with Watford but will undoubtedly make a return to the top division next season. Up forward, Sadio Mane might not play for Liverpool anymore but he has a ton of experience at the very best level.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 18

Statistics on Ecuador vs. Senegal games

Teams have played against each other once in the history. Senegal won that match.