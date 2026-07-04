England vs Iran - 21.11 - Predict for the Match

On Monday, November 21, the national teams of England and Iran will face each other in the FIFA World Cup. The match will take place at Khalifa International Stadium, Doha city, Qatar.

Despite the disgusting results in the group stage of UEFA Nations League, the England team is the undisputed favorite in the upcoming match. Given an impressive line-up full of famous names (Kane, Sterling, Saka, Henderson, Billingham and others) and despite a number of absences in the defensive line (James, as well as Walker and Alexander-Arnold, both in question), the team should take three points.

However, the Iranian national team should not be underestimated: the upcoming World Cup will be the sixth in the history of the team. Iran finished the second qualifying round in first place, leaving South Korea behind, but their best striker, Sardar Azmoun, who scored 10 goals in qualifying, was previously injured and may not recover until the match against England.

Bet on World Cup

We predict that England will grab the victory but still it will not be that easy. So, if you need a more specific betting option than England to win, consider a bet on England to win by 1-2 goals. We also believe that both teams can score.

Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

England

The team's series of 5 matches in all tournaments included no victories, the matches against Italy and Germany (twice) ended in a draw while Italy won 3 points at home and Hungary inflicted a crushing 4-0 away defeat on England.

Facts

At the 2018 World Cup, the England team reached the semi-finals and lost to the Croatian team only in extra time.

The last European Championship brought England a defeat in the final: the Italian team won on penalties.

It will be the third major tournament for head coach Gareth Southgate.

Iran

The team has shown significant success in the last five games in all tournaments. Despite the fact that Iran played at home every time, the team suffered only one defeat (against Algeria, 1:2) and only once played a draw (with Senegal, 1:1). Iran's "victims" were Lebanon, Uruguay and Nicaragua.

Facts

Iran goes to the World Cup for the third time in a row.

The team has never managed to reach the playoffs of the tournament.

Carlos Queiroz, the current coach of the Iranian national team, successfully managed it at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups. He began qualifying for the 2022 World Cup at the helm of the Colombian national team, but left the post after two major defeats from the teams of Uruguay (0:3) and Ecuador (1:6), and then headed the Iranian team again.

Statistics on England vs Iran games

The teams of England and Iran have not previously crossed paths in any tournament.