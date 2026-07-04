England vs. USA - 25.11 - Prediction of the Match

In their most recent meeting in 2018, England defeated the USA 3-0 to win four of their past five head-to-head matches. On paper, the English should easily win this match, but as we all too well know, England's results at major events aren't always what they seem. Nevertheless, following their convincing 6-2 victory against Iran in the first round of matches, we are expecting Southgate's team to complete the task and perhaps earn qualifying for the knockout phase in the process.

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The United States faces an England team that takes pride in possessing one of the top defences in international football but lacks a natural goal scorer.

Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

England

Given that they advanced to the Euro 2020 final, England is predicted to win Group B with ease and has a good chance of doing well in the World Cup. Everyone anticipated that England would defeat Iran, but few anticipated that Southgate's team would score six goals en route to their largest World Cup victory.

Unfortunately, Iran did score twice when England was put to the test at the back, which wasn't frequent. This will be a problem for England when they play a better team.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 5

USA

People sometimes forget that the USA qualified for and participated in two of the next three World Cups, finishing third in the inaugural competition in 1930. The United States qualified for every World Cup from 1990 to 2014, but they were unable to go to Russia in 2018. The USA will be hopeful that its players can adjust to the heat of Qatar more than the European nations and that can help them to go far in this competition after reaching the quarterfinals in 2002.

In the first round of matches, the USA managed to tie with Wales, but after a dominant first half, the US will have been frustrated to have just been one goal in front, and it cost them when the real Wales turned up in the second half.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 16

Statistics on England vs USA Games

Teams have played against each other eleven times in history. In eight of those matches, England emerged victorious; while one ended in a draw and USA won two.

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