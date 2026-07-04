England vs. Wales - 29.11 - Predict for the match

In order to unwind before their matchup in their third and final Group B game, England and Wales will both be hoping that they have performed well enough to have qualified in their first two group games? When England and Wales square up in Qatar, there won't be any love lost because of England's strong record versus the Welsh. After all, this is a derby game, therefore we anticipate a tight, and competitive 90 minutes between the two teams.

Bet on World Cup

Wales and England have faced off 11 times before, with 10 victories for England and one tie in 1973. The two nations' most recent matchup took place in 2020, with England coming out on top 3-0.

We anticipate a considerably tighter contest than we witnessed in the sides' most recent meeting, although this is not entirely unexpected given that five of the last seven meetings between England and Wales have ended with under 2.5 goals. Three of Wales' past six games in all competitions as of September 26 have seen fewer than three goals, compared to four of England's last five games with fewer than 2.5 goals. Southgate's team now has a dismal goal scoring record.

Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Wales

Wales may view this as their best opportunity to not only defeat England for the first time in history but also to publicly embarrass them. The majority of the Wales squad, with the exception of a few players like Joe Rodon (Rennes), Dylan Levitt (Dundee United), and Gareth Bale (Los Angeles), plays in England, as you might imagine. The two sides are highly familiar with one another because they battled in a friendly match in 2020.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 19

England

After England was eliminated from the Nations League under his leadership in September, there is a lot of pressure on Gareth Southgate, and many supporters are clamoring for him to be fired before Qatar 2022. Sacrificing Southgate at this time will leave the new manager unable to manage in any competitive games leading up to the World Cup. While Southgate's brand of play isn't very attractive, he typically gets the job done, and England should be there or thereabouts in Qatar, assuming they can handle the heat. Southgate led this squad to the Euro 2020 final.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 5

Statistics on Wales vs. England games

Teams have played against each other one-hundred and three times in history. In sixty-eight of those matches, England won, twenty-one ended in a draw, while in fourteen matches, Wales emerged victorious.