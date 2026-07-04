France vs. Denmark - 26.11 - Prediction of the match

While France defeated Australia as was widely anticipated, Denmark was only able to draw with a talented Tunisia team. The Danes have a respectable previous record against France, and they will be anxious to win after failing to earn all three points in their opening encounter.

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You can see why we've chosen the Scandinavians to earn a point from this match given that Denmark is unbeaten in their past three meetings with France, winning twice and drawing once. France dominated Australia, but Denmark is a far superior team and will put more on the French defence while making it more difficult for players like Giroud and Mbappe to score. The Danish will take no less than a point in this game, while France would likely be content with a draw.

Below you can find some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

France

France may have fallen down early on in their match with Australia, but they controlled the rest of the contest and easily won all three points.

Giroud scored twice in that 4-1 victory, moving ahead of Henry in the county scoring charts—an incredible accomplishment for a striker who isn't regarded as one of France's top attackers. For Deschamps' team, Denmark will be a more difficult test, and the French must resist getting carried away since the Danes are well-equipped to damage them.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 4

Denmark

Despite the fact that their encounter on Matchday 1 ended scorelessly, Denmark and Tunisia put on quite the show.

Both sides had scoring opportunities and were obviously going for the win, but the fair outcome, on the whole, was a point. The Danes were, however, picked to win that match, and if they lost against France, they would be at risk of leaving the World Cup considerably sooner than anticipated.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 10

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Teams have played against each other sixteen times in history. In eight out of them, France won; while two ended in a draw and six were won by Denmark.

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