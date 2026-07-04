France vs Morocco - 14.12.2022 - Predict For The Match

France will go head to head against their former colony Morocco in the semi-finals to cement their place in the coveted final 2 spots of the World Cup.

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The manager of France, Didier Deschamps, has led his side into defying a number of injury obstacles and the curse of the absence of reigning champions in the last 4 of the World Cup tournaments. Morocco has emerged as a fan favourite team as they added Portugal to the list of European talents that they have triumphed in the competition.

This clash will undoubtedly be a thrilling event. From the solid defensive discipline and tactics of Morocco to the frightening attack produced by the world-class talents in France, this breathtaking tie is expected to have audiences on the edge of their seats. France however possesses a team full of stars that can put an end to Morocco’s dream run in this tournament.

Prediction: France 1-0 Morocco

Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

France

France will look to stick to the previous starting lineup that had seen them get the better of England with a narrow 1-0 win. France had a number of pre-tournament injuries that had everyone in doubt about seeing them make it through the final 4 of this tournament.

However, Deschamps will be delighted to see his side step up to the occasion and put on a brilliant display of performances.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 4

France has won 2 World Cups - 1998 and 2018

Morocco

Morocco became the 1st ever African nation to reach the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup. They’re going wounded into their historic tie.

Romain Saiss was stretchered off in the 50th minute in the last tie. Noussair Mazraoui and Nayef Aguerd, both sat out in the quarter-final game. Bayern Munich full back Mazraoui has an injury concern with his hip along with a combination of illnesses. Aguerd, the centre-back of West Ham was sidelined against Portugal due to a groin concern. Walid Cheddira collected 2 yellow cards in the last tie and will not feature in this semi-final.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 22

Morocco has conceded just 1 goal in this World Cup which came in the form of an own goal

Statistics on France vs Morocco games

Both sides have met 5 times has France leading with 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss