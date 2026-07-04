Ghana vs Uruguay - 2.12.2022 - Predict For The Match

Ghana and Uruguay go head to head in their final game of Group H with the hope of cementing a qualification spot into the round of 16.

Bet on World Cup

A win would seal the spot for Ghana but a draw would be enough if South Korea fails to win against Portugal. Uruguay will need to win to qualify and hope that South Korea drops points as well.

Since even a victory may not be enough for Uruguay, they would want to go all out to grab the 3 points and then hope all odds work in their favour. Ghana’s captain Jordan Ayew has been nothing but brilliant and will want to lead his team into taking their opportunities against Uruguay.

However, the South Americans have superstars in their attacking lineup that can rise up to the occasion and help them secure the much-needed win.

Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Prediction: Ghana 1-2 Uruguay

Ghana

The head coach Otto Addo will want his captain Jordan Ayew to lead his men into the qualification rounds. Ayew has been in great form on the big stage.

Ghana will also seek to right the wrongs that saw them lose to Uruguay in a heartbreaking fashion 12 years ago at the World Cup.

Facts:

FIFA Ranking: 49

Their highest achievement at a World Cup was reaching the quarterfinals in 2010

Uruguay

Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo hasn’t yet made an appearance at the World Cup due to injuries. Uruguay would want him in the team for this crucial although he isn’t expected back till the knockouts.

Diego Alonso, their head coach, would want to unleash all three of their dangerous attackers - Suarez, Cavani and Nunez, to see them pick up the win in this tie.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 9

Uruguay are a 2-time winner of the FIFA World Cup - 1930 and 1950.

Statistics on Ghana vs Uruguay games

Both teams have met just once with Uruguay emerging victorious and causing a major upset to Ghana’s supporters in the penalty shootout of the 2010 World Cup.