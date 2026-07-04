Iran vs. USA - 29.11 - Predict for the match

Only twice in their histories have Iran and the United States faced off, both times in the World Cup. Given the political history between the two nations, Iran defeated the United States 2-1 in a game that was much anticipated at the time. Although it may not have the same significance now, 20 years later, the United States will be seeking retribution.

Bet on World Cup

The two nations have been supported to balance one another out in their third and final group game because we anticipate this game to be close and heated the entire time. When the two teams previously faced off, there wasn't much of a difference between them, but American football has greatly improved since then.

Given how closely this matchup should be contested, we don't anticipate seeing many goals. As of September 26th, four of Iran's previous six matches across all competitions and four of the United States' past six games both generated under 2.5 goals. Both of these clubs in Group B are not anticipated to perform much, with some claiming they lack the strength to go to the knockout round.

Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Iran

As of September 26, 2022, Ehsan Hajsafi, the 32-year-old AEK Athens defender who captained Iran, has 120 caps and seven goals for his nation. Milad Mohammadi, another defender who also plays for the Greek club, will be familiar with each other's strengths and weaknesses.

Saman Ghoddos of Brentford is the most recognizable name in midfield, and he will be tasked with setting up goals in addition to providing another offensive option by making late runs into the box. With Mehdi Taremi of Porto, Sardar Azmoun of Leverkusen, and Alireza Jahanbakhsh of Feyenoord all capable goal scorers at the international level and competing at a high level locally, Iran are rather spoiled for choice in attack.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 16

USA

In Qatar, defending may lead to the USA's demise. Their most well-known defender, Sergino Dest, currently represents AC Milan, while DeAndre Yedlin, once of Newcastle, is now with Inter Miami back in his native country.

The remainder of the backline's defenders, however, are less well-known and have less experience. The USA don't have that issue in midfield though, since players like Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, and Malik Tillman all play for renowned teams in Europe. Kellyn Acosta of Los Angeles FC also plays for his nation and has received more than 50 matches. Christian Pulisic might be the difference in an attack, but he has had trouble breaking into the Chelsea lineup.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 20

Statistics on Iran vs. USA games

Teams have played against each other once in history. In that match, Iran emerged victorious.