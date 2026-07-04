Japan vs. Costa Rica - 27.11 - Prediction of the Match

In their debut match of Group E, Japan shocked everyone by defeating four-time World Champions Germany, giving themselves a fantastic chance to advance to the knockout round. In their opening World Cup game against Spain, Costa Rica was destroyed 7-0, offering nothing defensively or offensively. Will they be able to recover against Japan?

Bet on World Cup

We anticipate that Japan and Costa Rica will enter this encounter after losing their first-round matchups to Germany and Spain, just like the bookmakers and the majority of football fans do.

Since the teams will play more matches prior to the World Cup, even though they won't play that many games, it is difficult to predict how many goals we may anticipate.

In any case, we based our subsequent forecasts on head-to-head matches between Japan and Costa Rica, and given that both of their most recent games have ended with more than 2.5 goals scored, we anticipate that trend to continue in Qatar as well.

Below you can find some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Japan

Japan never allowed Germany to have a minute of peace as they pursued every rival player with the ball and caused commotion within the German ranks. Germany did, however, occasionally display class by creating their own opportunities, but their finishing let them short. Germany led 1-0 at the half thanks to a Gundogan penalty, but Japan came out for the second half with the same attitude, and it paid off.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 24

Costa Rica

In their opening group game, Costa Rica gave one of the worst World Cup performances ever, losing 7-0 against Spain. However, Spain did create and finish their opportunities with great quality and was pleasing to the eye throughout. They didn't have to work particularly hard for any of their goals. To have any chance of making it out of the group stage of the World Cup, Costa Rica must defeat Japan. They didn't seem to want to attack and couldn't defend themselves to save their lives.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 31

Statistics on Japan vs Costa Rica Games

Teams have played against each other five times in history. In four of those matches, Japan emerged victorious; and one ended in a draw.