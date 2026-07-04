Japan vs Spain - 1.12.2022 - Match Prediction

The final round of Group E is as crucial as can be. Japan and Spain have given their supporters special moments to cherish in this tournament. Japan’s victory over Germany was a shocker to the entire world whereas Spain’s opening game saw them register a record number of passes in the history of the World Cup during the first half of their match against Costa Rica.

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Spain needs a point to go through whereas Costa Rica will need a victory to cement a spot in the round of 16. Costa Rica does have an outside chance of securing a spot with a draw if Germany loses to Costa Rica by 2 goals.

Spain is the only unbeaten team in the group and this clash will highly favour the attack that Spain is capable of displaying on the field and be a menace to any opposition with their impressive passing to build up chances in play.

Prediction: Japan 0-3 Spain

Japan

Japan stunned Germany with a 2-1 win. They would love to create another shocker in Doha against mighty Spain. Their defenders Hiroki Sakai and Takehiro Tomiyasu sat out in the defeat against Costa Rica due to injuries. The manager Hajime Moriyasu would love to encourage his side to go with a mindset of creating yet another upset and overcoming Spain in the clash.

Spain

After their stunning opener against Costa Rica which saw them have over a thousand passes in 90 minutes, Spain supporters are confident that the tiki-taka style of play that led them to win the 2010 World Cup is back. Alvaro Morata came on as a substitute in both games and also managed to get on the scoresheet in both ties. Luis Enrique would be tempted to give him a start for this clash

Statistics on Japan vs Spain

Both nations have previously met once. This tie saw Spain victorious over Japan. The Japanese would love to change this stat and avoid elimination from the tournament.