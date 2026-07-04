Mexico vs Poland - 22.11 - Predict for the Match

On Tuesday, November 22, Group C representatives, Mexico and Poland, will clash in a duel at the Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Doha, Qatar.

The Mexican national team has always been a tough nut to crack: the team won a ticket to Qatar almost without difficulty, taking second place in the table after Canada. Many players of the Mexican national team play for European clubs. Irving Lozano from Napoli and Anders Guardado from Real Betis are likely to lead the team at the World Cup. However, Jesús Corona from Sevilla and national team legends Carlos Vela and Chicharito will not take part in this tournament.

The Polish national team can be called a strong middle peasant, which, given the high competition in the European arena, is already commendable. Despite the failure at the last World Cup and the thorny path to the final stage of the 2022 World Cup through the play-offs, the Polish national team remains a contender for advancement from the group. Robert Lewandowski has scored 18 goals in 17 games for Barcelona and his form is impressive, but there are other stars in the squad too: Juventus' Arkadiusz Milik and Wojciech Szczesny and Napoli's Piotr Zielinski.

Bet on World Cup

The bookies are giving both sides a roughly equal chance of success in this matchup, which means a lot to either side's prospects for progression from the group. Our prediction — total under 2.5 (we expect restrained football from both teams).

Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Mexico

Last five games in all tournaments have been very diverse in terms of results. The Mexican national team won twice, against Peru (1:0) and Iraq (4:0), but suffered three defeats (0:1 against Paraguay, 2:3 against Colombia and 1:2 against Sweden).

Facts

Since 1994, Mexico has regularly reached the play-offs of the World Cup.

At the same time, the team left the tournament in the 1/8 finals each time.

The biggest success of the Mexican national team in international tournaments is the victory in the Confederations Cup. Mexico defeated Brazil in the final.

Poland

The last five matches in all competitions for Poland did not bring much more positive results than those for Mexico. The national team played 2:2 with the Netherlands away, suffered two home defeats (0:1 against Belgium and 0:2 against the Netherlands), and also won twice with a minimum score in matches against Wales and Chile.

Facts

The Polish national team took second place in the group during the European selection and got into the play-offs. Since the Russian team was suspended from participation, the Polish team had only to beat Sweden, which they did with a score of 2:0.

Poland participated 8 times in the World Cup, in 1974 and 1982 the team took third place.

At the previous World Cup in Russia, Poland finished last in the group with Senegal, Japan and Colombia.

Statistics on Mexico vs Poland Games

The national teams played against each other 8 times. The last match between them had the status of a friendly, the Mexican team won with a minimum score. The only official match between the teams took place at the group stage of the 1978 World Cup in Mexico, the Polish team won with a score of 3:1. The teams generally have equal statistics: three wins by each and two draws.