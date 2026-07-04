Morocco vs Croatia - 23.11 - Prediction of the Match

Morocco and Croatia have good form ahead of their World Cup opening matchup fixture. Morocco failed to progress beyond the group in the last tournament while Croatia was the finalist against returning champions, France.

Croatia looks to kick off their campaign for the 2022 World Cup as a highly motivated outfit. We are tipping The Checkered Ones who will be captained by Luka Modric, to edge out Morocco’s Atlas Lions in this Group F clash. While both teams have a similar record of 4W and 1D in their last five matches, Croatia’s performance in the last World Cup and even in recent times have put them among the World Football elites. They are back to prove their worth and another World Cup opener against an African side means a lot of theirs is at stake.

Bet on World Cup

Below you can find some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Morocco

Morocco suffered two defeats in their last ten matches. They have been exceptional in recent outings and boast four wins and one draw in their last five games, which includes exceptional performances against Paraguay and Chile in the latest assignments. Four clean sheets in a row and good standing in the latest FIFA rankings put Morocco in pole position to advance to the knockout stages, especially after group stage disappointment in the 2018 World Cup. The Atlas Lions suffered two defeats in a row against Iran and Portugal before settling for a 2-1 draw against Spain in the 2018 World Cup Group stages. It marked the end of their campaign at that time.

Facts

● Aguerd has recovered from his injury picked up in pre-season at West Ham in a big boost to Morocco’s hopes.

Croatia

The big question for the Croats is whether they can replicate their 2018 FIFA World Cup performance in the 2022 football spectacle. The Checkered Ones won all their group-stage matches in the 2018 World Cup against Nigeria, Argentina and Iceland. The first two were clean-sheet wins, so another World Cup opener against an African opponent is something the Croats are looking forward to. However, Morocco will be tougher opposition than Nigeria, so Croatia must be offensively better than they were previously to overcome Morocco’s solid backline.

Facts

● Croatia, meanwhile, have no fresh injury concerns as things stand, with Mateo Kovacic making his return for Chelsea in the build-up to the tournament.

Statistics on Morocco vs Croatia Games

Teams have played against each other only once in history. Croatia won the match.