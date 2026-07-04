Netherlands vs Ecuador - 25.11 - Prediction of the Match

The Netherlands started off their 2022 World Cup campaign well, although they weren't very outstanding against Senegal and were maybe fortunate to earn the three points.

Although Van Gaal's team will need to improve if they want to advance further in this competition, getting out of their group appears to be a formality. The key to success is strength in depth, which Ecuador just lacks. To be honest, any team would have easily handled Qatar as the South Americans did. The Dutch should play better in their second encounter, and Ecuador will need to play their best game to win.

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Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Netherlands

Football fans are frequently perplexed when they look at the Netherlands' World Cup record and learn why they have never taken home the trophy despite dominating contemporary football since the 1970s. The Dutch have made it to the final three times, but each time they lost, leaving them with a sour taste in their mouths. The Netherlands last made it to the World Cup final in 2010, South Africa, where they won each of their first six games before falling to Spain in the decisive seventh match, 1-0. Despite winning their opening match against Senegal, the Netherlands didn't appear outstanding and may find it difficult to compete with elite opposition.

Facts

Gakpo scored the all-important first goal against Senegal for the Dutch and is bound to have gained confidence from that strike.

Ecuador

This Ecuadorian squad doesn't have many well-known players aside from a few Brighton players and Fenerbache attacker Enner Valencia, but they work hard and frequently prove to be a difficult nut to crack. Ecuador has qualified for three World Cups since 2002, 2002, 2006, and 2014, however, they have only ever advanced past their group once. With a victory and a draw from their three games, Ecuador was quite unlucky not to advance from their group in their last World Cup campaign. Nevertheless, Ecuador defeated Qatar to get the victory they need, and if they could draw a point from their match with the Netherlands, they would have qualified for the knockout stage with one match remaining.

Facts

Ecuador looked good going forward against Qatar and in Valencia they have a striker that is in good form.

Statistics on Netherlands vs. Ecuador Games

Teams have played against each other only once in history. The match ended in a draw.

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