Netherlands vs. Qatar - 26.11 - Predict for the match

Before they even kick a ball on Tuesday, one of these nations—or maybe both—could have their spot in the knockout stage secured. Although the Netherlands are the clear favorite to win Group A, Qatar will be hopeful that having home field advantage would enable them advance to the next stage.

Bet on World Cup

We have supported Louis van Gaal's team to win all three points and a clean sheet, and we expect the Netherlands to play at their peak against their own country. Although the Dutch haven't been recognized for their defense in recent years, having players like van Dijk, de Ligt, and de Vrij will always provide them a foundation from which to grow, and we feel they will hold the Qatar forwards at bay.

As the main striker and most probable goal scorer for the Netherlands at this World Cup, Memphis Depay. Depay continues to be a top attacker and someone who frequently scores for his nation in important matches like this as well as friendlies, despite nearly leaving cash-strapped Barcelona in the summer. Depay is on the verge of tying Robin van Persie for the Netherlands' all-time leading scorer, and we predict that he will net at least one goal against Qatar on Tuesday.

Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Netherlands

Can the Netherlands finally break their lifelong trend and win the World Cup this year, despite being one of the outside bets?

The Netherlands undoubtedly has skill across the board, but depending on how well-tested they are throughout the group stage, and especially if Depay is injured, we're not sure they have the depth to win the World Cup this year. Frenkie de Jong will want to make a good impression in Qatar in order to finalize a contract with Manchester United before the January transfer window.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 8

Qatar

Even some of its younger players, like Salman and Al-Rawi, who are only 24 years old, have more over 50 caps to their names. The Qatar quad has a solid balance of youth and experience.

The player to watch out for up front is Almoez Ali, who is 26 years old and has scored 39 goals in 75 games for his nation (as of 26 September 2022). The captain, Hassan Al-Haydos, is 31 years old, has played 164 times for Qatar, has scored 33 goals, and is also a playmaker. With nearly 100 appearances for Qatar, Karim Boudiaf is the most seasoned midfielder on the team, and Abdelkarim Hassan is the most seasoned defender.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 50

Statistics on Netherlands vs. Qatar games

Teams have never played against each other in the history.