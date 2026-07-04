Poland vs Argentina - 30.11.2022 - Match Prediction

Lionel Messi created yet another glorious moment with a goal and an assist on a night when Argentina just could not afford to lose. La Albiceleste will want to see their run go all the way to yet another final and help their captain collect the only major trophy missing out on his illustrious football career.

Bet on World Cup

Poland’s Robert Lewandowski and his men won’t go down easily without a battle. Both teams somehow managed to create moments of brilliance in their recent group stage victories. The star talent of Argentina will need to steam through with some pace to leap over Poland in the Group C standings with a win. Poland on the other hand will be mindful of the vigilance their team would require to stop the mighty attack that Argentina can bring to the party.

After a dim start to the tournament, Lionel Scaloni’s side has managed to find a footing with a win over Mexico and they should be ready to take on Poland with the same victorious mindset again.

Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Prediction:Poland 1-3 Argentina

Poland

Poland’s win over Saudi Arabia saw their talisman Robert Lewandowski finally score at the World Cup for the first time in his career which has never been short on goalscoring stats. He would love to lead from the front again and expect his team to rise to the occasion to see themselves qualify for the round of 16. Juventus’ goalkeeper Szczesny also played a pivotal role to keep Saudi Arabia away from victory and now he would be expected to do the same against the fearful attack of Argentina.

Argentina

They pray and he answers. They come to see him and he makes them a part of history. Words aren’t enough to describe everything that Lionel Messi has done in the sport of football and now with this likely to be his last World Cup, his teammates will want to give in nothing less than 100 per cent to see their ‘Messiah’ lift the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy.

Statistics on Poland vs Argentina

The two sides have had 11 head-to-head encounters. Argentina holds a clear upper hand with 6 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses against Poland.