Portugal vs Ghana - 24.11 - Prediction for the Match

Portugal will face Ghana on Thursday with their greatest player in what will undoubtedly be their final World Cup, against an all-too-predictable backdrop dominated by Cristiano Ronaldo.

It's unclear, though, just how terrific he still is.

This crazily gifted Portuguese team has reason to doubt itself thanks to Ronaldo and coach Fernando Santos. Santos' style of play is hardly inspiring, and the perception that a 37-year-old Ronaldo is impeding the development of young players is pervasive both internationally and at the club level.

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Meanwhile, Ghana narrowly defeated Nigeria in the qualifiers to secure their place in the finals. Currently, coach Otto Addo is overseeing a team in the transition while also serving as a scout for Borussia Dortmund. The continued presence of the Ayew brothers up-front is a sensitive topic.

Here is all the information you require about the game, you can find some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Portugal

In terms of the Navigator's most recent performance, they finished second in their group for the World Cup 2022 qualifications. Surprisingly, the Portuguese were forced to advance to the second qualifying round after losing their group's top spot.

The Navigators, however, breezed through the second round of qualifying by defeating North Macedonia and Turkey. Cristiano Ronaldo's form may be the single most important factor in Portugal's victory.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 9

Portugal had to come through the play-offs and this has resulted in a lengthy journey for the European champions.

Ghana

The popularity of football is absolutely soaring throughout Africa. The top-ranked Black Stars of Ghana were able to go to the World Cup 2022 group stage without picking up a single victory. They managed to edge over Nigeria by drawing both of their games and scoring an away goal.

Ghana is unquestionably the underdog in this conflict. Its first goal will be to prevent an early goal while hoping for a successful counterattack.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 61

Ghana play a very competitive brand of football that does not place an emphasis on an individual player.

Statistics on Portugal vs Ghana Games

Teams have played against each other only once in history. In that match, Portugal emerged victorious.

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