Portugal vs Uruguay - 28.11 - Predict for the Match

On Monday, November 28, an incredible “signboard” awaits the football community: Portugal will play against Uruguay at Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar. The teams represent Group H along with South Korea and Ghana.

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If you look at the FIFA ranking table, the teams are not too far apart: Portugal is 9th and Uruguay is 14th.

As for the starting lineups, each of the teams has both age leaders (like Ronaldo and Pepe in Portugal and Suarez with Godin in Uruguay) and young stars (Rafael Leão, who shines for Milan, and Federico Valverde, the Uruguayan from Real). And while the Portuguese national team looks stronger (e.g. João Cancelo and Ruben Dias in defense, this is already a big trump card), Uruguay has someone to answer (Darwin Núñez is slowly taking root in Liverpool, and the experienced Edinson Cavani can give odds to many young players).

The situation in group H is going quite well for both teams. The Portuguese, albeit with difficulty, took three points from the Ghana national team, while Uruguay drew against South Korea and temporarily took second place. Theoretically, both teams would be satisfied with a draw, but we believe that they will not sit back in defense and score at least one goal each. Our prediction is that both teams will score. A draw is also quite likely in this match.

Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Portugal

In the last five matches in all competitions, the Portuguese national team has won three matches (0:4 against the Czech Republic, 4:0 against Nigeria and 3:2 against Ghana), and also lost twice (to Switzerland and Spain, with a minimum score).

Facts

In the match with Ghana, Cristiano Ronaldo set a world record by becoming the first footballer in the history of football to score in five World Cups.

At the same time, Cristiano has the status of both the youngest and oldest goalscorer for his national team.

According to the transfermarkt portal, the Portuguese national team is the fourth most expensive at this World Cup.

Uruguay

A series of five matches in all competitions showed that Uruguay are on a good track. With only one minimal loss against Iran, the Uruguayans won twice (0:2 against Canada and 5:0 against Panama) and went 0:0 twice (against the USA and South Korea).

Facts

In the previous group match against South Korea, Uruguay had only one shot on target.

At the 2018 World Cup, Uruguay defeated Portugal but lost to France in the quarterfinals.

Uruguay twice became world champions, but it was in the distant 1930 and 1950.

Statistics on Portugal vs Uruguay Games

The teams have held 3 games in history. The first two took place back in 1966 and 1972, and therefore are unlikely to affect current statistics. The last match took place in 2018, at the World Cup, and ended with the victory of Uruguay, 2:1.