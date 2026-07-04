Qatar vs Ecuador - 20.11 - Predict for the match

On Sunday, November 20, the FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar. The opening match between Qatar and Ecuador will take place at the Al Bayt stadium, in Qatar's Al Khor.

Bet on World Cup

The Qatari national team, which will make its debut at a major international tournament, will try to please its fans, and the Ecuadorian team will do its best to win and score important three points. Meanwhile, the other two national teams in Group A are not easy to compete with: Senegal and especially Netherlands now have successful series in last games in all tournaments and are likely to fight for the first lines in the table.

Both Qatar and Ecuador need as many points as possible. On the side of Qatar there are native stands, however, many bookmakers consider the team of Ecuador to be the favorite of the match.

We predict the upcoming match will not be rich in goals as this is the opening event and neither of the teams will take a real risk. Our prediction is total goals under 2.5. You can also consider a bet on a total under 3 to play it safe.

Qatar

The team's series of 5 matches in all tournaments was marked by 4 home victories against not the most titled teams (Albania, Panama, Honduras and Guatemala) and an away draw in the match with Chile.

Facts

The Qatari national team will take part in the final stage of the World Cup for the first time in its history, being qualified automatically as the organizer of the tournament.

Almost all of its footballers play for local clubs.

The highest achievement of the team is the victory at the Asian Cup in 2019 in the UAE.

Ecuador

The team celebrated only 1 victory in 5 recent games in all tournaments (home win vs Mali). All other matches ended in a goalless draw, the team’s opponents were Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Japan and Iraq.

Facts

The last time Ecuador took part in the World Cup was in 2014 in Brazil, in the opening match Ecuador lost to the Swiss team 1:2

In 2006, in Germany, the team was able to leave the group for the first and only time, and in the ⅛ finals Ecuador lost to the British national team with a minimum score.

In the FIFA rankings, the team occupies 44th place, being only slightly above Qatar.

Statistics on Qatar vs Ecuador games

The history of confrontation between these teams recorded three games: two ones took place in 1996, and the last one was in 2018. Then the Qatari national team won with a score of 4-3, but it should be borne in mind that two players from Ecuador received a red card.